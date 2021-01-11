Register
21:03 GMT11 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US military guards walk within Camp Delta military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay US Naval Base, Cuba.

    Biden Administration Must ‘Immediately’ Close Guantanamo Prison, UN Experts Urge

    © AP Photo / Brennan Linsley
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105254/05/1052540524_0:146:2187:1377_1199x675_80_0_0_87fccbe6205b120b39488cae27596536.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101111081734885-biden-administration-must-immediately-close-guantanamo-prison-un-experts-urge/

    The Guantanamo Bay detention center is located on the southern tip of Cuba and has long been a thorn in the side of many human rights activists who have called out the US military camp for employing torture tactics to interrogate detainees, many of whom have been indefinitely imprisoned without being charged with or convicted of any crime.

    Days ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a panel of experts from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a statement on Monday calling for the incoming US administration to close the infamous detention facility.

    Experts noted that Guantanamo “is a place of arbitrariness and abuse, a site where torture and ill-treatment was rampant and remains institutionalized, where the rule of law is effectively suspended and where justice is denied.”

    Officials further indicated that prisoners’ health will continue to rapidly decline as a result of the center’s ever-present inhumane conditions, and that the COVID-19 pandemic will only worsen health vulnerabilities among individuals there.

    “We must not forget these detainees, who have been subjected to torture or victims of comparable trauma, and still languish in Guantánamo, in a virtual legal limbo, outside the reach of the constitutional judicial system of the United States,” the experts said.

    “The prolonged and indefinite detention of individuals, who have not been convicted of any crime by a competent and independent judicial authority operating under due process of law, is arbitrary and constitutes a form of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or even torture.”

    At present, an estimated 40 detainees remain at the facility, with only nine individuals having been either charged with or convicted of a crime, according to the UN panel. At the height of its use, the military camp had several hundred prisoners detained on the grounds.

    A detainee is escorted to interrogation by U.S. military guards at Camp X-Ray at Guantanamo Bay.
    © AP Photo / ANDRES LEIGHTON
    A detainee is escorted to interrogation by U.S. military guards at Camp X-Ray at Guantanamo Bay.
    "We appeal to the US authorities to prosecute, in full compliance with human rights law, the individuals held at Guantanamo Bay or, alternatively, immediately release or repatriate them while respecting the principle of non-refoulement," the experts added. "With a new administration coming into office in the United States and as we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Guantanamo must finally be closed forever."

    The panel of experts also called on the incoming Biden administration to quickly launch impartial investigations into allegations of human rights violations at the detention center that have been voiced throughout the years, as well as to implement measures to rectify and rehabilitate prisoners who endured any forms of ill-treatment or torture.

    The remarks, echoing previous ones issued on the same day in 2016 ahead of the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, came as the military camp marked the 19th anniversary of the detention center’s establishment, which came in 2002 after Cabinet members informed then-US President George W. Bush that detainees at the site would not be entitled to any protections afforded under the Geneva Conventions that stipulated even detained, unlawful combatants are to be treated humanely.

    Calls for the center to close and for all prisoners to be released have repeatedly been voiced by human rights organizations, to no avail. During the his administration, former US President Barack Obama vowed to shutter the detention camp but was met with several roadblocks by Republican lawmakers who had no intention of allowing the facility’s closure.

    In fact, Congressional Republicans passed legislation that prevented the use of funds to close or abandon the prison, transfer detainees elsewhere or even build or modify the facility to provide improved shelters. In his final State of the Union address in 2016, Obama stated that the prison was “expensive,” “unnecessary” and “only serves as a recruitment brochure for our enemies.”

    Obama’s “recruitment brochure” remark touched on findings made in the 2014 report released by the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that disclosed details about “enhanced interrogation techniques,” otherwise known as torture practices, that were used by the CIA against suspected terrorists. 

    a detainee from Afghanistan is carried on a stretcher before being interrogated by military officials at the detention facility Camp X-Ray on Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba
    © AP Photo / Lynne Sladky
    a detainee from Afghanistan is carried on a stretcher before being interrogated by military officials at the detention facility Camp X-Ray on Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba
    The 2014 report itself noted that detainees were subjected to mock burials, aggressive body cavity searches and waterboarding, among other practices. Sketches drawn in captivity by prisoner Abu Zubaydah, who has been held at the facility without charges and has been subjected to waterboarding more than 80 times, provide additional insight into since-outlawed interrogation practices.

    The CIA has claimed that by torturing prisoners, it managed to extract information that helped to capture additional terrorists and individuals who played a role in orchestrating the September 11 attacks. However, the Senate report concluded that was not the case, as the techniques were illegal, immoral and ineffective.

    Although Biden hasn’t often broached the Guantanamo Bay topic, he has indicated that he is in favor of closing down the facility. In June 2020, Biden’s campaign told the New York Times that he supported shuttering the detention center, but stopped short of explaining how he planned to do so.

    Related:

    Fed Up With London, US Could Send British Jihadists to Guantanamo Bay - Report
    Calls for 'Swedish Guantanamo' After Trump's Plea to Take Back Jihadists
    Commander of US Prison Guantanamo Bay Fired Over ‘Loss of Confidence’ – Reports
    CIA Waterboarding Developer Defends Torture in Legal Battle at Guantanamo - Report
    US Media Reveal Incarceration Conditions of Guantanamo Prisoners
    Tags:
    UN, US administration, administration, Joe Biden, CIA torture, torture, US, Guantanamo Bay
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The US Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 10 January 2021.
    Security Measures in Washington Following Capitol Hill Chaos
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse