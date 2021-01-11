Register
11:20 GMT11 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump walks past Vice President Mike Pence during a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

    Why Are GOP, Pence Turning Their Back on Trump After Capitol Incident?

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    410
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107841/47/1078414727_0:40:2736:1579_1200x675_80_0_0_1f8f371a163552226aec7f7815528e99.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101111081730671-why-are-gop-pence-turning-their-back-on-trump-after-capitol-incident/

    The 6 January Capitol incident, which left five people dead, has split the GOP over Donald Trump's potential 2024 election bid. US academics have discussed why the Republicans are growing disenchanted with Trump and whether the party will promote him during the next presidential race.

    A growing number of Republicans are holding the president responsible for the clashes, although previously he was largely seen as a future GOP standard bearer after he leaves office, according to Politico.

    Even Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's longtime ally, has not ruled out invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office should he become "more unstable", CNN reported, citing a source close to the vice president. Forbes admits that Donald Trump's election odds have plummeted from 33/1 to 6/1 following the Capitol protests. For his part, Star-Ledger columnist Paul Mulshine suggests that Trump "will be lucky to finish out this term, never mind run again in 2024", expecting GOP candidates Chris Christie and Mike Pence to throw their hats in the ring in four years.

    Why GOP 'Will be Forced to Break Ties With Trump'

    "Some Trump allies stopped supporting him based on principle: They believe his current behaviour is erratic", says Robert Collins, a political analyst from Dillard University. "However, most have stopped supporting him for practical political reasons: His numbers are dropping in current polling data and they don't want to get dragged down with him and lose their own voters".

    Collins observes that the GOP has been split into two factions: pro-Trump and anti-Trump forces. However, "a divided party is a weak party, and eventually they will be forced to break ties with Trump", he suggests.

    "Many predict that he will attempt to run again in 2024", he notes. "That might have been possible before last week. However, the violent events of last week have caused him to lose too much popularity to run again. So he has no political future".

    Nevertheless, the political analyst acknowledges that the president "does still have his most hardcore base followers", which amounts to roughly 35% of the US electorate, "who will follow him anywhere". Collins expects Trump to capitalise on that by starting his own media outlet, perhaps Trump TV, especially after the president and his ardent supporters were banned from a number of popular social media platforms.

    Vice President Mike Pence presides over a Joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol earlier in the day, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Vice President Mike Pence presides over a Joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol earlier in the day, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021.

    Why Pence Has Split With Trump

    It's hardly surprising that Pence is now at odds with President Trump, according to David Schultz, author and professor of political science and law at Hamline University.

    "Pence has been very loyal to Trump for four years but that ended on January 6", says the academic. "The reason for that is that Donald Trump was urging the vice president to throw out electoral votes when Congress met in a joint-session on that date to validate the electoral votes of the states".

    The professor explains that under US law the vice president has no authority to reject electoral votes during the joint congressional session. Although Pence tried to make this point to the president, the latter apparently did not accept it and reportedly banned Pence's chief of staff from the West Wing.

    "In addition, there is a sense for Pence that if he wants a political future where he runs for vice president he needs to distance himself from Trump, especially after the riots on January 6", Schultz notes. "In short, their political interests and needs are going in different directions".

    Earlier, Indianapolis Monthly pointed out that Pence allies had confirmed the veep's interest in running for president in 2024. For its part, Forbes signalled last Thursday that Pence's election odds had soared following the Capitol protests "moving up to +600, just behind President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris".

    "Essentially Trump has become politically damaged goods for many Republicans", presumes Schultz. "He lost the election and he has damaged his reputation in the last few weeks. He will no longer be president and he no longer has any power or influence over many Republicans who are looking to reinvent the party without him. January 6 was the coming to a head of a major fight in the Republican Party that had been brewing for four years. He will not run for president again".

    U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds the Speaker's gavel as she leads the first session of the 117th House of Representatives and administers the oath of office to members in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds the Speaker's gavel as she leads the first session of the 117th House of Representatives and administers the oath of office to members in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2021.

    Impeachment: Dems Trying to Prevent Trump From Running in 2024

    Nonetheless, Koichi Hamada, professor emeritus at Yale University, warned on 6 January about the Trump brand's apparent vitality. Despite the Trump administration's flawed response to the COVID pandemic and the death of over 350,000 from the novel coronavirus, "many of Trump’s supporters remain as loyal as ever", and "more than 74 million Americans voted for Trump in November", Hamada noted in an opinion piece for Project Syndicate.

    It appears that the Democratic Party is also not so sure that Trump is politically defeated, as they are rushing to impeach the president over allegedly inciting the Capitol siege in order to ban him from holding office in the future. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has vowed to fast-track the process this week unless Vice President Pence invokes the 25th Amendment.

    New York Magazine writes that "there is a case increasingly being made for proceeding with impeachment and forcing a Senate trial of Trump that would conclude after January 20": "It’s probably accurate to say the weight of expert opinion is that it’s entirely possible to impeach and convict a former president", argues the magazine.

    However, Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz recently told Fox News that Democrats have no chance of successfully impeaching and ousting Trump before Inauguration Day on 20 January. Once Trump leaves office he will be a private citizen and "Congress has no power to impeach or try a private citizen, whether it be a private citizen named Donald Trump or named Barack Obama or anyone else", he said.

    At the same time, American attorney Jeffrey Scott Shapiro argues that the Dems' "incitement of insurrection" accusations against Trump do not actually hold water.

    "The president didn’t commit incitement or any other crime", he wrote in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, citing his own experience as a Washington prosecutor as well as earlier judicial precedents. "The president didn’t mention violence on Wednesday, much less provoke or incite it", Shapiro underscored.

    Related:

    Pence Set to Attend Biden Inauguration, Report Says
    Trump Has Not Contacted Pence Since US Capitol Siege, Report Says
    'Hang Pence' Threats Under Investigation by US Secret Service, American Media Says
    Tags:
    Capitol Hill, impeachment, Nancy Pelosi, Republican Party, GOP, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The US Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 10 January 2021.
    Security Measures in Washington Following Capitol Hill Chaos
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse