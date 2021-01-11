Trump Still Has Nuclear Codes, Democratic Lawmaker Claims as House Readies 25th Amendment Resolution

Last week, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Donald Trump of being an "unstable" person who she claimed should be prevented from using "the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike".

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries has lashed out at President Donald Trump, claiming that POTUS poses a threat to Americans, in remarks that come as Trump's presidency comes to a close.

"The goal at the present moment is to address the existential threat that Donald Trump presents at this time. Every second, every minute, every hour that Donald Trump remains in office presents a danger to the American people", Jeffries told NBC News on Sunday.

In an apparent reference to Trump's permanent suspension from Twitter last Friday, Jeffries added that even though the US president "may be in the Twitter penalty box", he "still has access to the nuclear codes", which the Democratic congressman described as "a frightening prospect".

He then went further by insisting that the House's efforts should currently be focused on Trump's "immediate removal".

Dubbing the House "a separate and co-equal branch of government", Jeffries said that they "have a constitutional responsibility to serve as a check and balance on an out of control executive branch".

"Donald Trump is completely and totally out of control, and even his longtime enablers have now come to that conclusion", the congressman claimed.

House to Prepare 25th Amendment Resolution, Pelosi Says

Jeffries spoke as Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House on Monday will consider a resolution "to convene and mobilise the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the president incapable of executing the duties of his office". According to media reports, Pelosi said that Vice President Mike Pence should respond "within 24 hours" and that a House vote on the resolution is expected on Tuesday.

This came after Pence reportedly said late last week that he did not exclude invoking such legislation, stipulating that he is authorised to take over if the president is unable to perform his duties - either permanently or temporarily.

In another development on Sunday, Pelosi revealed details of her recent conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss "available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike".

In a letter to Democratic lawmakers, the House speaker also argued that "the situation of this unhinged president could not be more dangerous", and that they should do their best "to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy".

The Democrats accuse Trump of inciting violence on 6 January, when thousands of his supporters beseiged the US Capitol in order to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's election victory on 3 November.

During the riots, Trump urged the protesters to remain peaceful and "go home", also warning that all those who broke the law will pay the price.