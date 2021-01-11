US Police Officer Commits Suicide After Capitol Hill Riot, Reports Suggest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Sunday, President Donald Trump ordered national flags be lowered at all public buildings in honour of the US Capitol police officers who died after Wednesday's clashes - Brian Sicknick, who succumbed on Thursday to injuries suffered during the riot, and Howard Liebengood, who died of undisclosed causes on Saturday.

Howard Liebengood, the second US Capitol Police officer to die in the wake of the 6 January riots, took his life, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing law enforcement sources.

According to the newspaper, officer Liebengood, 51, responded to the siege of the Capitol building by pro-Trump protesters. The Capitol Police Union later described the officer as "an example of selfless service", "the hallmark of the USCP".

Liebengood served with the US Capitol Police for 15 years. He was the second officer to die following the clashes after officer Brian Sicknick on Thursday succumbed to injuries suffered during Wednesday's riots.

© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON Pro-Trump protesters clash with police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, at the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021

Thousands of Trump supporters beseiged the Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory. The protesters attacked police with metal pipes and chemical irritants, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage, and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building.

President Trump later called on the protesters to remain peaceful and go home, but the violence continued, claiming at least 5 lives. Trump's accounts on major social media platforms were subsequently blocked, while Democratic lawmakers have begun a motion to remove him from office.