18:37 GMT10 January 2021
    Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington

    Catholic Supporters of POTUS Trump Blasted for ‘Having Blood on Their Hands’ After Capitol Rampage

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    US
    by
    Editors of the National Catholic Reporter, a progressive national newspaper reporting on religion-related issues, have insisted that Catholics who voted for Trump must cut their ties with “white nationalism” and stop being violent. However, the head of a Catholic civil rights organisation, the Catholic League, rejected the notion completely.

    The editorial staff of the National Catholic Reporter have raged about supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump “having blood on their hands” after a deadly rampage erupted at the US Capitol on 6 January.

    The editors openly accused the incumbent president of provoking the chaos, charging in their written address on Thursday:

    “Clearly, the current resident of the White House who for months has repeatedly and deliberately lied about non-existent election fraud, and who, even as Confederate-flag wielding thugs strolled throughout the Capitol, is guilty of inciting violence in his morning speech on the Ellipse”, they wrote, further stressing that later in the day, “he would express ‘love’ for what can only be described as domestic terrorists”.

    The left-wing editorial continued to enumerate who exactly they meant:

    “We’re talking to you CatholicVote.org, Attorney General William Barr and other Catholics in the Trump administration, Amy Coney Barrett, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Bill Donohue of the Catholic League, rogue prolifer Abby Johnson. Sadly, the list goes on”.

    The editors then denounced Trump’s Catholic electorate for paying attention to such issues as Supreme Court justices, school funding, lower taxes for American businesses, etc.

    “It must stop,” the editors asserted firmly, demanding Catholics sever their ties with what they call “white Catholic nationalism”.

    U.S. President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CHERISS MAY
    Republican Sen. Toomey Believes Donald Trump Should Resign, Report Says

    Addressing how the pro-life way of thinking may be incorporated into a broader paradigm, they railed on:

    “And a pro-life movement that embraces white nationalism is not a true pro-life movement”, they pronounced. “Period”.

    'Trump’s Critics at Best Ethically Compromised'

    However, Catholic League President Bill Donohue offered a different take, querying Friday who actually is “guilty of inciting riots”.

    He stood up in President Trump’s defence, arguing that despite multiple accusations, “he never instructed anyone” to resort to violence.

    “Nevertheless, his critics argue that he stoked people’s passions, which he did, and can therefore be held accountable. If this is the standard—inflammatory rhetoric—then Trump’s critics are at best ethically compromised”, Bill Donohue contended.

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Капитолий через несколько дней после штурма

    Citing Barack Obama’s calls to “argue with friends and neighbours and get in their face”, Former Attorney General Eric Holder’s instruction to “to kick ‘em when they go low” etc., Donohue thundered that “left-wing commentators and activists have no moral authority to lecture the rest of us about violence committed by right-wing protesters”.

    “They nurtured a climate of violence over the past year by giving Antifa and Black Lives Matter their blessings”, he went on.

    Unrest at the Capitol

    A violent mob overran the United States Capitol in Washington on 6 January, shortly after Donald Trump claimed again that the latest election was fraught with numerous instances of voter fraud.

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has since said that Democrats are determined to go ahead in the coming days with impeaching the president over his role in Wednesday's attack, which claimed five lives, if he doesn't quit himself.

    People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington

    Pelosi says Trump should be held accountable but she hasn’t committed to an impeachment vote yet.
    Republicans have also increasingly urged Trump to leave office before 20 January, the day President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next US president.

    GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska became the first Republican lawmaker to call on Trump to vacate the Oval Office ahead of schedule.

    Multimedia
    A worker cleans a statue of former President Ronald Reagan inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, 7 January 2021.
