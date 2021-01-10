Register
17:00 GMT10 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his plan for the gradual reopening of California businesses during a news conference at the Display California store in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020

    Recall on the Horizon? Anti-Governor of California Petition Gains Over One Million Signatures

    © AP Photo / Rich Pedroncelli
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107921/89/1079218920_0:204:3071:1932_1200x675_80_0_0_91515d9e19fa2b4c04f267faf08c3822.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101101081722675-recall-on-the-horizon-anti-governor-of-california-petition-gains-over-one-million-signatures/

    Gavin Newsom has been harshly criticised for mismanaging the response to COVID-19 in California, where the increase in confirmed cases shows no sign of abating.

    Organisers of a petition to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom have already collected more than one million signatures, which means that they only need to get 500,000 more signatures that would allow them to place the recall on the ballot.

    Orrin Heatlie, the lead proponent of the RecallGavin2020.com petition, said earlier this week that “the people are being heard loud and clear, and it is not a matter of IF we are going to reach our goal necessary that will trigger a recall election of Newsom, it is just when we cross the finish line”.

    He spoke amid reports that a mid-year election in California will take place if the petition gains 1.5 million total signatures by mid-March.

    Randy Economy, a senior adviser to a campaign for recalling Newsom, for his part earlier told Fox News that he didn’t exclude that the threshold may be achieved by mid- to late January.

    The adviser added that the campaign is backed by non-partisan "grassroots" efforts, including those related to supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump.

    A hospital worker pushes two Computer on Wheels (COW) workstations outside the emergency room at the Community Hospital of Huntington Park during a surge in positive coronavirus cases in Huntington Park, California, U.S. December 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / BING GUAN
    California Confirms First Case of New COVID-19 Strain - Governor
    Economy also claimed that Newsom has “put corporate interests before the people of California”, in remarks that came as the governor was under fire over breaking his own COVID-19 restrictions, which he later admitted was a “bad mistake”.

    Newsom also acknowledged that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in California is not proceeding as swiftly as expected, confirming that coronavirus cases in the state are on the rise.

    Related:

    California Governor Issues Statewide Order to Shutter All Indoor Operations as COVID-19 Cases Soar
    Florida, California, Texas See Record Daily COVID-19 Deaths Amid Push to Reopen US States
    COVID-19 Live Updates: California's Virus Cases Rise by More Than 10,000 in Single Day
    Tags:
    restrictions, COVID-19, coronavirus, ballot, petition, Gavin Newsom, California, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A worker cleans a statue of former President Ronald Reagan inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, 7 January 2021.
    US Capitol Clean-Up in Full Swing Prior to Inauguration Day
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse