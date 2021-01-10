Clashes Between Trump's Supporters, Rivals Occur in California's San Diego, Report Says

Trump's supporters held a march on Saturday in the San Diego's waterfront area, according to the broadcaster. The event was followed by the arrival of rival activists, including anti-fascist ones, what then resulted in the clashes between the two sides.
The San Diego police declared the demonstration illegal over the acts of violence and took necessary measures to move the opposing sides away from each other.
"All the groups have left the area. We will always facilitate peaceful protests. However, we will not tolerate acts of violence," the San Diego Police Department wrote on Twitter following the developments.
On January 6, thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The protesters attacked police with metal pipes and chemical irritants, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building. The attack came after Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting to overturn the election results.
Five people died as a result of the violent entry into the Capitol complex. Trump has been subsequently blocked on major social media platforms, while Democratic lawmakers have begun a motion to remove him from office.
