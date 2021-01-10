Register
12:30 GMT10 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gestures while speaking about her visit to a hair salon during a news conference at the Mission Education Center Elementary School Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in San Francisco. Speaker Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco on Monday at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus. But Pelosi's spokesman said she was complying with the rules as presented to her by eSalon. The news conference the speaker attended was about the impact of the pandemic on children and the urgent need for the Senate to pass the Heroes Act

    Pelosi Urges US Military Chief of Staff to Stop Trump From 'Ordering a Nuclear Strike'

    © AP Photo / Eric Risberg
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    501
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/09/1080413665_0:0:3001:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_08b85558c28c187e607739f657ac8b56.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101101081720483-pelosi-urges-us-military-chief-of-staff-to-stop-trump-from-ordering-a-nuclear-strike/

    On Thursday, Pelosi announced that she would be joining fellow colleagues to call for President Trump's immediate removal from office under the 25th Amendment, following the Capitol Hill riots by his supporters on 6 January.

    In a letter to fellow Democratic lawmakers, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointed out her recent conversation with the Pentagon's top general about preventing President Donald Trump from taking any military action.

    "This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike", the letter, published on Pelosi's website, reads.

    The House speaker then went even further by claiming that "the situation of this unhinged president could not be more dangerous", and urging her colleagues "to do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy". The Pentagon has yet to comment on the matter.

    The letter came shortly after Pelosi told reporters that she would be joining Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to call on Vice President Mike Pence "to remove" Trump "by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment".

    "If the vice president and Cabinet do not act, Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment - that is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus and the American people", she added, warning that "justice will be done to those who carried out […] acts of sedition and acts of cowardice".

    Under the 25th Amendment, Pence needs a majority of Trump's Cabinet members to agree that the president is unfit for office so that the vice president can take over for POTUS. Pence didn't immediately comment on the calls related to the 25th Amendment, but on Saturday, CNN cited unnamed sources as saying that he's not ruling out the possibility of invoking the law.  

    Republican Sentor Lindsey Graham, for his part, was not sure that such a move is "appropriate at this point", given the US president has less than two weeks before leaving office.

    "I'm looking for a peaceful transfer of power", he stressed, admitting that Trump's legacy had been "tarnished" by Wednesday's events at the Capitol.

    Trump Admits to Transition of Power

    POTUS pledged in a video address on Thursday night that there will be an orderly transition of power to Democrat Joe Biden following his victory in the presidential race.

    "A new administration will be inaugurated on 20 January. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation", Trump underscored.

    Vice President Mike Pence presides over a Joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol earlier in the day, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Pence Not Ruling Out Invoking 25th Amendment if Trump's Behaviour Becomes More Unstable - Report
    The remarks followed the violent riots in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, when thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building as Congress convened for a joint session to certify the Electoral College vote and officially declare President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the 3 November election.

    Tweets from Trump's now deleted Twitter account showed that he called on protesters to "go home with love and in peace".

    Related:

    'After All I've Done for Him': Pence Reportedly 'Very Upset' With Trump
    US Assistant House Speaker Plans to Proceed With Impeachment If Pence Doesn't Oust Trump
    RSVP? Pence's Press Sec Says VP Never Received Formal Invite to Biden Inauguration
    Tags:
    impeachment, violence, nuclear strike, Mark Milley, Nancy Pelosi, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse