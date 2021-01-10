Pence Set to Attend Biden Inauguration, Report Says

Vice President Mike Pence is going to attend Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration on January 20, NBC News reported, citing a source familiar with his decision.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has tweeted he is not going to show up at the ceremony.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, President-elect Biden expressed a desire to see Pence at the swearing-in ceremony.
"The Vice President is welcome to come. I'd be honored to have him there."
Earlier media reports suggested that Pence was going to come, but his press secretary, Devin O’Malley, dismissed them, tweeting, "You can’t attend something you haven’t received an invitation to...".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)