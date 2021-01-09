Register
22:49 GMT09 January 2021
    U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks as Trump supporters gather by the White House ahead of his speech to contest the certification by the U.S. Congress of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

    Giuliani, Dershowitz Could Defend Trump If He Faces Impeachment, Report Says

    US
    by
    Following the mayhem at the US Capitol when thousands of Trump supporters stormed the building forcing lawmakers to hide in shelter, House Democrats are now demanding he be removed from power, including through an impeachment procedure.

    Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and attorney Alan Dershowitz, could comprise his defense team if the US president actually faces an impeachment trial, CNN reported on Saturday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

    Dershowitz earlier told Politico it would be an "honor and privilege" to defend Trump.

    On Friday, US lawmakers released articles of impeachment charging Trump with "incitement of an insurrection" and "abuse of power", while others have called for invoking the 25th amendment, which is a mechanism for removing a president from office who is unable to discharge his duties. 

    The new articles are set to be formally introduced on Monday.

    Trump also faced a backlash from social media giants, with Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram blocking his accounts in the wake of the January 6 Capitol Hill riots. The platforms cited Trump’s speech appealing to his supporters in which he urged his followers to "fight" to reverse the outcome of what he called a fraud-ridden vote. Later, in a video message posted on Twitter, Trump conceded the 2020 election.

    It is, however, unlikely that Trump will be impeached, as only a few days remain before January 20, when Democrat Joe Biden assumes office as the 46th president. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy warned that impeaching the president with 12 days left would only divide the country.

    The Washington Post has reported, citing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s memo sent to fellow Republicans, that the Senate, which is currently in recess, will not reconvene for substantive business until January 19, meaning that the upper chamber may start impeachment proceedings the day before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated at the earliest.

    Donald Trump, US
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
