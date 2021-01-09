Register
    Former White House communications director Hope Hicks departs after a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

    Trump Advisor Hope Hicks Reportedly Set to Resign Next Week in Latest White House Exit

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Following the storming of Capitol Hill by a large group of pro-President Trump protestors, a number of White House officials have consecutively been announcing their resignations.

    US President Donald Trump’s press aide and senior adviser Hope Hicks will leave the White House next week, adding to yet another to the list of administration officials to step down from their position after a storming of the Capitol building on Wednesday.

    Bloomberg News reported that Hicks informed administration associates that she had already planned to and that her decision was unrelated to the riots in Washington earlier in the week.

    ​This follows the resignation of multiple White House officials namely, First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff, ex-press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Trump spokeswoman Sarah Matthews, former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who served as the president's ambassador to Northern Ireland, and Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger.

    Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao stepped down on Thursday and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos issued her resignation the previous day.

    This follows calls by many Democrats and some Republicans blaming Trump for the Capitol Hill rampage, which began as protests against the formal counting of the Electoral College votes which would formalise the election victory of Democratic nominee Joe Biden but quickly erupted into a violent storming of the federal building.

    ​While saying he does not accept the result of the election, President Trump has agreed to a peaceful transition of power between his administration and Joe Biden's.

