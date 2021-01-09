Register
13:36 GMT09 January 2021
    Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York, Thursday, 2 March 2107.

    Tucker Carlson Taunts CNN's Alleged Attempt to Take ‘Irresponsible, Dangerous’ Fox News Off the Air

    US
    by
    CNN journalists earlier lambasted Fox's reporting as 'irresponsible and dangerous', with Tucker Carlson slammed as a 'a liar' who should have called out the 'insurrection' among Trump supporters amid the Capitol riots.

    Fox’s Tucker Carlson aimed a scathing tongue-lashing at CNN on his Friday night show as he alleged the company was attempting to force the network off the air in the wake of the violent events that occurred on 6 January when Trump protesters stormed the Capitol.

    According to the host of talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, the Cable News Network (CNN) has contacted six cable carriers about discontinuing service.

    ​Carlson referenced an article from CNN’s Oliver Darcy in which the latter questioned whether cable carriers should discontinue carrying Fox.

    "It’s hard, for instance, to imagine they’d carry a fringe and conspiratorial network like InfoWars," wrote Darcy, adding:

    “And why do they all carry Fox — which is, frankly, at times just as irresponsible and dangerous with its platform as its smaller competitor networks? … I asked them if they have any guidelines governing the content that they carry on their platforms," said Darcy.

    The senior media reporter for CNN continued to reveal that he had asked the carriers if they had any regret over “carrying right-wing channels that were in many ways partly responsible for what took place in our nation’s capital this week”.

    Reference was made to the breaching of the Capitol by rioters as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Donald Trump has since been called out for his alleged role in ‘inciting’ the violence by claiming the election had been fraught with ‘rigging’.

    An irate Tucker Carlson devoted a segment of his show to slamming the journalist for 'calling for censorship' of a competitor.

    “Friday morning, CNN announced that it is working to force the Fox News Channel off the air and run this company out of business… A number of prominent Democrats, including officeholders, support that effort. CNN staffers have already contacted the six major cable carriers in this country, the companies that carry our signal into your home, and pressured them to drop Fox News,” said Tucker.

    The Fox host questioned on “what pretext” this was being done, and what right they had to claim that his show or others on the channel were in any way responsible for the violence at the US Capitol on 6 January.
    Carlson denounced the proposition as ‘terrifying’, while at the same time ‘honest’ that a TV network was urging media conglomerates to ‘ban its competitors’.

    The Fox anchor also verbally pummelled rival host Brianna Keilar over her earlier segment, in which she accused him of being “entirely fantastical”.

    Keilar had gone on Twitter to denounce the Fox host as ‘a propagandist. A liar. A parasite’ over his coverage of the Capitol riots.

    ​Carlson claimed that the “former homecoming queen from Orange County” had been the first to respond to CNN’s president Jeff Zucker’s charge order, which had been: ‘Stop Fox’.

    Tucker Carlson then offered a sketch where he mocked Jeff Zucker as a “blustery little dwarf king, calling into his morning staff meeting Thursday, having spent a long night sitting on the tiny throne in his apartment, feet dangling just above the floor, watching Fox News and getting angrier and angrier”.

    “With enemies like this, Fox News will be around for a long, long time,” concluded Carlson.

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson in the wake of the 3 November ballot-casting had claimed that the 2020 presidential election cannot be called "fair" in good faith because it was purportedly "rigged" to favour Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

    ​According to his words in late November 2020, the Democrats had undertaken numerous efforts, including colluding with "Big Tech" and the mainstream media to achieve their designs.

    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
