Poll Reveals Most of Voters Believe Mob is to Blame for Capitol Attack, Not Trump

Most voters believe that the storming of the US Capitol by Donald Trump supporters was mostly prompted by the actions of a mob of people, a fresh poll by Hill-HarrisX revealed.
According to the survey, 50% of registered voters polls believe that the mob was to blame for the attack, while 45% assert that Donald Trump caused the incident.
On Wednesday, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. The attack came after Trump urged his followers to "fight" to reverse the outcome of the fraud-ridden vote - allegations rejected by every US election security agency.
Following the attack, Trump said that he was outraged by the violence, adding that lawbreakers "will pay".
Five people died during the mayhem. Three of the deaths are said to have been caused by "medical emergencies".
All comments
Show new comments (0)