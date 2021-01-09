Twitter Suspends Trump Campaign Account @TeamTrump

Twitter earlier said it was suspending Trump's personal account @realDonaldTrump because of the risk of violence incitement. Later, Trump said on the official US presidential account @POTUS that Twitter could not silence him, but this post was deleted by the social network's moderators.

Along with a picture of the Twitter logo in red and a hammer and sickle, a similar statement by the incumbent president was published on the Trump campaign account. Immediately after that, Twitter suspended the account.

Earlier, Twitter has permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account due to concerns he may further use the platform to incite violence.

Twitter said Trump's earlier tweet that his supporters have a “GIANT VOICE long into the future” and that “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” is being interpreted as further indication that he does not plan to facilitate an orderly transition.

Moreover, Twitter said they have seen plans for future armed protests have begun to circulate on and off Twitter, including a second attack on the US Capitol and state capitol building on 17 January.

Trump has been blamed for inciting thousands of Trump supporters to violently storm the Capitol building on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. He has used Twitter to claim the US elections are fraud, despite his many court loses challenging the votes, and to attack his political opponents.