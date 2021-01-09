Register
03:37 GMT09 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Qanon believer speaks to a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters outside of the Maricopa County Recorder's Office where votes in the general election are being counted, in Phoenix, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

    Twitter Bans Accounts of Flynn, Powell Over QAnon Conspiracy Theories - Reports

    © AP Photo / Dario Lopez-MIlls
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/09/1081711508_0:52:3072:1780_1200x675_80_0_0_27333ede839b5850549dfb2f01b2951d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101091081711567-twitter-bans-accounts-of-flynn-powell-over-qanon-conspiracy-theories---reports/

    The move preceded Twitter's permanent suspension of Donald Trump's account after the president was vastly accused of being responsible for provoking violence in DC, as thousands of Trump supporters stormed US Capitol on Wednesday.

    On Friday Twitter permanently suspended the accounts of former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, the pro-Trump lawyer who promised to "release the Kraken" on the election fraud allegations, and former 8kun imageboard administrator Ron Watkins. The move was made as part of measures to suppress content allegedly linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory, The Hill reported on Friday.

    In accordance with the Twitter policy against harmful organized behavior, each of the individuals was banned, the report states, citing the spokesperson of the social media company.

    "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content," the spokesperson added.

    According to the report, Trump's first national security advisor Flynn has been one of the most visible QAnon supporters, posting a video of himself reciting one of its "oaths" last summer.

    Powell, who acted in favor of Trump’s unsuccessful attempts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, reportedly was sued for $1.3 billion earlier Friday for spreading misinformation about Dominion Voting Systems, the company that provided the voting machines that were criticized during the election.

    Watkins is also considered a key figure in spreading allegedly false information about the company. The platform where he used to administrate is still a hosting place for posts made by "Q", the anonymous figure writing cryptic messages that are regarded by some as the foundation of the whole conspiracy theory.

    This illustration picture shows the social media website from Parler displayed on a computer screen in Arlington, Virginia on July 2, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
    Google Suspending US Microblogging and Social Networking Service Parler From Play Store
    According to the report, 8kun changed its name from 8chan after it was used to post manifestos of mass murderers, including the shooter in El Paso, Texas, that in 2019 killed 17 people.

    This is not the first time Twitter has taken steps against QAnon, as it conducted an operation blocking thousands of accounts related to the conspiracy in July. However, many major accounts were reportedly unaffected or evaded bans.

    Adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory believe that Trump is trying to uncover a hidden cabal of insiders in Democratic politics and the mainstream media that is secretly run by pedophiles, leading underground child trafficking rings. Q, who is considered to be the group of authors working behind one account, has also claimed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was installed by the CIA and that the Rothschild family leads a satanic cult.

    According to numerous media reports, supporters of the theory were involved in Wednesday’s mayhem at the US Capitol, with some of them even breaching the building and the chambers.

    Related:

    Ex-CIA Official Claims Trump Could Be Removed to Avoid War With Iran
    Trump Says Won't Be Silenced After Twitter Blocks His Account For Good
    Senate GOP Leader McConnell Vows to Never Ever Speak to Trump Again
    Netizens Abuzz as Melania Trump Vanishes From Sight After Capitol Riots
    Tags:
    policy, Trump, Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn, Twitter account suspended, Twitter accounts, Twitter account, Twitter, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse