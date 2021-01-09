Register
02:53 GMT09 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This illustration picture shows the social media website from Parler displayed on a computer screen in Arlington, Virginia on July 2, 2020.

    Google Suspending US Microblogging and Social Networking Service Parler From Play Store

    © AFP 2020 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
    US
    Get short URL
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/09/1081710978_0:0:3038:1709_1200x675_80_0_0_10cdcd3e2e781c4a3db11a851589fd33.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101091081711008-google-suspending-us-microblogging-and-social-networking-service-parler-from-play-store/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Google said it was suspending US microblogging and social networking service Parler's mobile app, used by US President Donald Trump's supporters instead of Twitter, from Play Store, The Verge reported.

    "We’re aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the US. We recognize that there can be reasonable debate about content policies and that it can be difficult for apps to immediately remove all violative content, but for us to distribute an app through Google Play, we do require that apps implement robust moderation for egregious content," the statement shared with the American technology news website says.

    "In light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat, we are suspending the app’s listings from the Play Store until it addresses these issues," it says.

    The application can reportedly be accessed via third-party app stores on Google's mobile platforms, which are not operated by the company.

    The decision of the Silicon Valley big tech mogul is reportedly followed by Apple, which threatened to remove Parler from its App Store on iOS within 24 hours if the moderation policy of the app was not improved.

    Former US first lady Michelle Obama meets with fans during a book signing on the first anniversary of the launch of her memoir Becoming at the Politics and Prose bookstore in Washington, DC, on November 18, 2019.
    © AFP 2020 / NICHOLAS KAMM
    Michelle Obama Urges Twitter, Facebook to Ban Trump's Accounts Forever
    The suspension follows that of Trump's official account on Twitter being blocked "permanently" for the risk of "further incitements of violence". Earlier Facebook announced it was suspending Trump's account on the platform as well as on Instagram at least for the remainder of his presidential term.

    Parler, founded in 2018, has become a relatively popular social platform among American conservatives and President Trump's supporters, since the app markets itself as supporting "free speech" and an alternative to mainstream social media, which censor those who hold rightwing views, according to some.

    It's been reported that the app was actively used during the riots in the US capital on Wednesday.

    Related:

    ‘This is Historic’: Google Employees Form Union Amid Disputes Over Company Practices
    Trump’s Accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, & Snapchat Suspended in Wake of US Capitol Mayhem
    Twitter Shares Fall Amid Suspension of Trump's Account
    Google Denies DoJ's Antitrust Claims in Court Filing
    Tags:
    Trump, Riots, riot, suspension, Parler, Google Play Store, App store, Apple, App, Google Inc, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse