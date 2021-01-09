Netizens Abuzz as Melania Trump Vanishes From Sight After Capitol Riots

Following Wednesday protests, where thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol building, netizens started to wonder what the First Lady was doing all that time.

The First Lady of the US Melania Trump has been completely out of sight in recent days, while her husband’s presidential term comes to an end.

Melania Trump last time appeared in public on New Year’s Eve, when she was returning to the White House after spending the Christmas holidays in Florida. The first lady has also been absent from social media: she hasn’t tweeted since January 2 and hasn’t posted on Instagram since Christmas.

Her sudden vanishing prompted people to wonder where she disappeared to – and many of them took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Not to keep rapidly tweeting but isn’t it funny how all this goes down and still Melania has ✨disappeared✨ — ✨butterbean✨ (@TaylorIsSpooky) January 7, 2021

​Some users suggested the first lady returned to the couple’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Been missing for about a week now. Where did Melania go? Mar a Lago? https://t.co/CmJnh3LQ2r — JackieMouat 🌞Welcome a New Day🌞 (@6022jsm) January 7, 2021

I’ve been Wondering where is Melania? I guess she took the midnight train to Mar a Lago — hmr923 (@hmr923) January 9, 2021

​Another doubted if the first lady was even in the US, noting that she “seems to be conveniently MIA” [missing in action].

Does anyone know where Melania is? She seems to be conveniently MIA and Ivanka has stepped into her role next to the President. Is she even still in the country? Her and Barren setting up house for Trump in a non-extraditing country perhaps? 🤔 — Carol (@clhersch84) January 9, 2021

​Some wondered where the other family members are, supposing they are hiding somewhere in wake of the unrest in the US capital.

So where is Jr, Ivanka and Eric now? Where is Melania? Are they in hiding?@FLOTUS — JerseyGirl (@JerseyGirl2115) January 8, 2021

Where are Jared, Ivanka and Melania hiding? Bunker? — Jojo rabbit (@Jojorab31076396) January 8, 2021

​One twitterian recalled her “Be best” public awareness campaign:

Where's Melania. I don't think she has come out from under the desk since Wednesday. Now would be a good time for a +Be your best+ speech. — Moondog (@Moon56dogg) January 9, 2021

​“Her silence won’t protect her,” another twitterian wrote.

Where’s Melania? Her silence won’t protect her — Kris (@Brenmomma) January 9, 2021

​Some people, though, were sure that the first lady’s account won’t remain silent for too long, referring to her husband being permanently banned from Twitter.

He’s gonna start using Melania’a account lol — 👑💕KreoleKween💚👑 (@DannieBoo72) January 9, 2021