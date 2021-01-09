Register
02:06 GMT09 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao stands with her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, at his final campaign event of the 2020 campaign for U.S. Senate, in Versailles, Kentucky, U.S., November 2, 2020.

    Senate GOP Leader McConnell Vows to Never Ever Speak to Trump Again

    © AP Photo / BRYAN WOOLSTON
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/09/1081710696_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_57dafbb7dc4a74046f45187d84c6a53f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101091081710743-senate-gop-leader-mcconnell-vows-to-never-ever-speak-to-trump-again/

    The incumbent US President Donald Trump came under fire after the Wednesday mayhem in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, as he was accused of provoking the violence at the US Capitol. Trump's actions have alienated many senior members of his administration and political allies, as resignations followed.

    US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he plans to never speak to President Trump again after the latter found himself in the middle of a whirlwind scandal, The Washington Post reported Friday.

    Citing undisclosed sources, the outlet reports that McConnell, the higher chamber's top Republican who will become its minority leader once newly elected Democratic Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff enter the Capitol, had been "estranged" from Trump in recent weeks, and shared his feelings towards Trump with fellow senators.

    Especially, he reportedly distanced himself from the President after his wife, Trump's Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned the next day after the riot in the Capitol took place. Chao called the events "entirely avoidable" and held the president responsible for the traumatic turn they took.

    "As I'm sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside," she said. 

    According to the report, McConnell was about to break with Trump even before the riot in Washington, DC, since he asked fellow Republican senators not to join the party's efforts in the House to object to the Electoral College vote counts in swing states. 

    On Wednesday morning, McConnell went on the Senate floor and said just that.   

    "We're debating a step that has never been taken in American history, whether Congress should overrule the voters and overturn a presidential election," he said on the Senate floor, after objections were raised to Arizona's Electoral College vote count. 

    McConnell criticized Trump's claims of massive voter fraud in the speech.

    "The assertions range from specific, local allegations to Constitutional arguments to sweeping conspiracy theories," the majority leader said. 

    The GOP's leader in the Senate also noted that the electoral race between now President-elect Joe Biden and Trump "was not unusually close". 

    "The Electoral College margin was almost identical to what it was in 2016," he pointed out, warning, "If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side our democracy would enter a death spiral. We'd never see the whole nation accept an election again."

    Following the riots, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Intelligence and Security John Costello, US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, and other officials of the Trump administration announced their resignations.

    Chao was the first member of the president's cabinet, and one of the longest-serving, to resign from her post. She was quickly followed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who also condemned the events that took place on Wednesday.

    Tags:
    GOP, US Senate, senator, senate, riot, Washington D.C, Washington DC, Trump Adminstration, Elaine Chao, Mitch McConnell, Trump, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse