Video: US Rep Apologizes for Saying 'Hitler Was Right,' Says She's 'Passionately Pro-Israel'

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL), who was sworn into office earlier this week, tweeted on Wednesday that her recent reference to German Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler had been misconstrued and was actually a "denunciation of evil dictators' efforts to re-educate young people and similar efforts by left-wing radicals in our country today."

Miller took to Twitter Friday to apologize for invoking Hitler during a Tuesday speech to "Moms for America," in which she claimed, "Hitler was right on one thing. He said, whoever has the youth has the future."

“Each generation has the responsibility to teach and train the next generation. You know, if we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, whoever has the youth has the future,” Miller said in the speech, for which she had to apologize later.

"Earlier this week week, I spoke to a group of mothers about the importance of faith and guarding our youth from destructive influences. I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth," she wrote in her January 8 statement.

"This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right and noble into their children's hearts and minds. While some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs, let me be clear: I'm passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community."

She concluded her statement by noting that she's been in contact with "Jewish leaders across the country" regarding the situation.

Miller's apology came after she appeared to double down on her statement via Twitter.

Congresswoman Miller's statement was a denunciation of evil dictators' efforts to re-educate young people and similar efforts by left-wing radicals in our country today. — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) January 6, 2021

A day prior to the apology, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) reposted footage of Miller's comments and called for the incoming congresswoman to "resign immediately."

"To say that Adolf Hitler, the perpetrator of the worst genocide in world history, is 'right' about anything is disqualifying for any supposed 'leader' serving in Congress," she tweeted.

Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum have also rebuked the incoming congresswoman's comments.

“The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum unequivocally condemns any leader trying to advance a position by claiming Adolf Hitler was ‘right,’” the museum expressed in a statement provided to The Hill. “Adolf Hitler’s Germany plunged Europe into the most destructive event in human history, World War II and the Holocaust resulting in the genocide of six million European Jews.”