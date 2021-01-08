WH Coronavirus Task Force Fears New Variant of COVID-19 Evolved in US - Report

The White House coronavirus task force believes another highly infectious variant of the coronavirus may have evolved in the United States, NBC News reported on Friday, citing a document that was sent out to US states.

The report said the new strain is already surging in US communities alongside the variant first detected in the United Kingdom and could be 50 percent more transmissible.

The task force noted that the recent surge of new cases is almost double the number registered during spring and summer.

"This acceleration suggests there may be a USA variant that has evolved here, in addition to the UK variant that is already spreading in our communities and may be 50% more transmissible," the report said. “Aggressive mitigation must be used to match a more aggressive virus; without uniform implementation of effective face masking (two or three ply and well-fitting) and strict social distancing, epidemics could quickly worsen as these variants spread and become predominant."

According to the data of Johns Hopkins University, the US is seeing at least around 228,000 new COVID-19 cases every day, accompanied by at least 2,700 deaths related to the virus per day.

The report purportedly does not provide any information on how long this new variant has been circulating within the nation.

According to the media report, the US has ramped up its efforts in new COVID-19 starins detection in recent weeks. And according to the latest data available, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have registered at least 52 confirmed cases of the UK COVID-19 strain in the country to date.

