Kudlow to Take Vacation, Not Quit Amid Trump Cabinet, Administration Resignations

Larry Kudlow, the Director of the United States National Economic Council, and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have both committed to fulfilling the remainder of their terms with US President Donald Trump's administration.

As Trump administration resignations continue to roll in, Kudlow revealed to The Hill Friday that he intends to be in his office “a few days a week” and will even take vacation time during the remainder of Trump's presidency.

Kudlow, who went from television financial news host to White House economic adviser in 2018, previously emphasized to CNBC that he will not quit the administration.

The White House economic adviser is not the only official who intends to remain in their role, as Fox Business reported Friday afternoon that Mnuchin will also ride out his full term under Trump.

A source told the outlet that the outgoing US Treasury secretary is planning to focus on "important work" that needs to be completed in the administration's final hours.

Mnuchin's announcement comes alongside new figures from the US Department of Labor which revealed American employers lost 140,000 positions in December. This report came as the first time US employers have shed jobs since April.

At the same time, the unemployment rate has remained at 6.7% and did not fall for the first time since April 2020.

Several Trump administration and even cabinet officials, such as Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, have announced resignations in connection with the January 6 riots that took place in Washington, DC.

Pro-Trump demonstrations contesting the results of the November presidential election devolved into violence that claimed the lives of at least five individuals, including a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer whose death is now being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Metro police. At least 68 individuals were arrested by authorities.

The US Department of Justice claimed Friday that it would not be pursuing incitement charges against Trump, while earlier, acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin told reporters he was not ruling out potentially charging President Trump in connection with inciting violence at the US Capitol.