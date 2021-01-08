Register
12:19 GMT08 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020

    'Right-Wing' Social Media Platform Users Puzzled, Outraged by Trump's Video Address

    Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0f/1081462927_0:77:3072:1805_1200x675_80_0_0_3d36cb578090bce2a5cc344d0c1a6667.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101081081703816-right-wing-social-media-platform-users-puzzled-outraged-by-trumps-video-address/

    While some Parler users suggested that Trump has some kind of strategy in play, there were also those who regarded the video as fake.

    When US President Donald Trump released a video condemning the violent events that transpired in Washington, DC on 6 January, a number of users of the American social networking platform Parler either attempted to find some sort of hidden meaning to that address or expressed their doubts about its veracity, Newsweek reports.

    In the video, Trump announced that he, "like all Americans", is outraged by "the violence, lawlessness and mayhem", accusing the "demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol" of defiling the "seat of the American democracy" and promising that those who "broke the law" will pay.

    According to the magazine, however, at least one Parler user appeared to imply that Trump has some kind of long-term strategy in play, writing "Guys, he isn't done.....he's still playing chess!!", while another netizen suggested that the POTUS is leaving being the president of THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and going back to be president under the ORIGINAL constitution".

    Yet another user echoed these sentiments, claiming that Trump "has a plan here", and urging others to "stand strong, keep watch and pray".

    And since Trump's address became the first tweet to be released by him after Twitter suspended his account for alleged violation of the platform's policy rules, some Parler users called the video fake, one of them arguing that Trump has been “locked out of his Twitter he can't get into it he couldn't get into it he couldn't get into today it's been closed out for ever".

    "Yo Trump, when are you going to lock up Hillary. You got people fired up and said it would be wild,” another user inquired. "Why did they only have about 50 cops protecting the building at first if 500K were coming there?I hope you didn't sell us out."

    Parler, which the magazine describes as a "right-wing social media platform", was launched in August 2018, and advertises itself as "the solution to problems that have surfaced in recent years due to changes in Big Tech policy influenced by various special-interest groups".

    The U.S. Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing the day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    National Security ‘At Risk’ as Laptop With ‘Sensitive’ Info Reportedly Missing After Capitol Riots

    On 6 January, President Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, disrupting a US Congress session to officially count the votes cast by the Electoral College.

    As soon as the police managed to control the protesters, senators resumed their session and went on to confirm Biden as the next US president and Kamala Harris as his vice-president.

    Tags:
    reaction, social media, speech, video, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse