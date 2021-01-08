'Right-Wing' Social Media Platform Users Puzzled, Outraged by Trump's Video Address

While some Parler users suggested that Trump has some kind of strategy in play, there were also those who regarded the video as fake.

When US President Donald Trump released a video condemning the violent events that transpired in Washington, DC on 6 January, a number of users of the American social networking platform Parler either attempted to find some sort of hidden meaning to that address or expressed their doubts about its veracity, Newsweek reports.

In the video, Trump announced that he, "like all Americans", is outraged by "the violence, lawlessness and mayhem", accusing the "demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol" of defiling the "seat of the American democracy" and promising that those who "broke the law" will pay.

According to the magazine, however, at least one Parler user appeared to imply that Trump has some kind of long-term strategy in play, writing "Guys, he isn't done.....he's still playing chess!!", while another netizen suggested that the POTUS is leaving being the president of THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and going back to be president under the ORIGINAL constitution".

Yet another user echoed these sentiments, claiming that Trump "has a plan here", and urging others to "stand strong, keep watch and pray".

And since Trump's address became the first tweet to be released by him after Twitter suspended his account for alleged violation of the platform's policy rules, some Parler users called the video fake, one of them arguing that Trump has been “locked out of his Twitter he can't get into it he couldn't get into it he couldn't get into today it's been closed out for ever".

"Yo Trump, when are you going to lock up Hillary. You got people fired up and said it would be wild,” another user inquired. "Why did they only have about 50 cops protecting the building at first if 500K were coming there?I hope you didn't sell us out."

Parler, which the magazine describes as a "right-wing social media platform", was launched in August 2018, and advertises itself as "the solution to problems that have surfaced in recent years due to changes in Big Tech policy influenced by various special-interest groups".

On 6 January, President Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, disrupting a US Congress session to officially count the votes cast by the Electoral College.

As soon as the police managed to control the protesters, senators resumed their session and went on to confirm Biden as the next US president and Kamala Harris as his vice-president.