Federal Prosecutor in DC Not Ruling Out Charging Trump Over Inciting Violence at US Capitol - Report

The US Capitol building was besieged by Trump supporters on Wednesday afternoon after the president called on citizens to continue to fight for what he called the legitimate results of the 2020 election.

A top federal prosecutor in Washington, DC has not ruled out potentially charging President Trump in connection with inciting violence at the US Capitol, CNBC News reported on Thursday.

Acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin told reporters on Thursday that the US Department of Justice was ready to initiate charges against anyone responsible for the riot at the US Capitol building, where at least four people died amid the chaos. One of the victims was identified as a female Air-Force veteran, shot inside the Congress hall by a police officer.

“I don’t want to sound like a broken record. We’re looking at all actors here,” Sherwin said in response to the question whether President Trump could face potential charges. “Anyone who had a role and where the evidence fits a crime.”

Protesters breached the Capitol as the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election was underway, forcing lawmakers to halt the meeting and leave the building immediately, with some of them having to hide in a shelter.

The events have been followed by efforts to oust President Trump, including either through invoking the 25th Amendment, which would see removing Trump from power and installing Vice President Mike Pence instead, or by initiating an impeachment procedure against the US president.

At the same time, Wednesday's events have prompted several Republicans to reconsider their previous intentions to support his challenge to the electoral vote certification.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW