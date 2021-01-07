DC Attorney Mike Sherwin Says Probe Into Capitol Breach Likely to Continue Through End of 2021

Supporters of US President Donald Trump beached the Capitol building in Washington, DC, on Wednesday to protest against the certification of the Electoral College vote, which would have cemented Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Mike Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney in DC, revealed during a news conference Thursday that the investigation into the Capitol breach will likely continue through the end of 2021.

According to reporters, Sherwin stated that the pro-Trump supporters "will be held accountable for what was done, both on the Capitol grounds and what happened within the Capitol."

When asked whether the pro-Trump supporters would be charged with rioting or insurrection, Sherwin responded: "All of those charges are on the table," also adding that prosecutors expect to file at least 15 federal criminal cases related to the Capitol breach.

The US has charged 55 people with crimes link to the siege of the Capitol, including a man who was arrested with a semi-automatic rifle and 11 Molotov cocktails near the building, Bloomberg reported.

Other cases include charges related to unlawful entry and assault. One of the rioters charged include Mark Leffingwell, who has been accused of attacking an officer at the scene.

Leffingwell “attempted to push past me and other officers,” Capitol Police Officer Daniel Amendola said in a statement obtained by Bloomberg. “When he was deterred from advancing further into the building, Leffingwell punched me repeatedly with a closed fist. I was struck in the helmet that I was wearing and in the chest," Amendola added.

