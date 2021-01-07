Register
18:53 GMT07 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

    Beijing’s Xinhua News Uses ‘Violent Protests’ in DC to Teach Readers Chinese ‘Catchword of the Day’

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/07/1081684561_0:63:3072:1791_1200x675_80_0_0_11b25e4471b2eada8c4f82b23a764529.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101071081696304-beijings-xinhua-news-uses-violent-protests-in-dc-to-teach-readers-chinese-catchword-of-the-day/

    China’s Xinhua News Agency took a swing at the US’ pride on Thursday, offering a helpful Chinese translation of a phrase relevant to recent events: the violent storming of the US Capitol building by supporters of US President Donald Trump.

    Xinhua’s “catchword of the day” section on its news app is typically mundane items likely to be encountered in current news: past days’ words have been terms like “Yangtze River Economic Belt,” “Lesser Cold,” and “China-Europe freight trains.” However, Thursday’s was a bit more explosive and was given some extra attention on the state-owned news and wire service’s Twitter account: the phrase was “violent protests.”

    ​The post’s image notes the translation is 暴力示威, or “baoli shiwei.”

    “One was shot and killed, the other three died because of medical emergencies amid the violent protests at the Capitol,” the post’s image text continues. The tweet invites readers to comment on the post with their best translation of the sentence into Chinese and notes the best approximation will be posted in the "Catchword of the Day" section on the Xinhua News App on Friday.

    A second helpful Chinese phrase is offered below: “four people die amid violence at US Capitol - Police.”

    The day prior in Washington, DC, witnessed an unprecedented scene as violent supporters of Trump forced their way past police officers and stormed the US national legislature intending to halt the certification of Electoral College votes for the US presidency. At a speech earlier in the day, Trump told thousands of his followers that US President-elect Joe Biden had been fraudulently awarded his victory in the November 2020 election - a mantra he has repeated since the ballots were cast and which he had claimed would happen for months before.

    During the ensuing conflagration, protesters faced off with Capitol security officers in the halls of the legislature, one of whom was filmed discharging his service pistol at a female protester attempting to batter through a doorway. The bullet struck her neck, and she died several hours later. Three other people also died in the Capitol during the event, all due to medical emergencies.

    The protesters succeeded at gaining entry to the Senate chamber, but the ballot boxes had already been evacuated, and after police cleared and secured the Capitol building, lawmakers reconvened and certified the results, with Biden as the winner.

    Related:

    Trump Special Envoy Mulvaney Says Resigned After Storming of US Capitol, Others May Follow
    'After All I've Done for Him': Pence Reportedly 'Very Upset' With Trump
    Washington Police Arrested 68 Involved in US Capitol Unrest, Searches for More Suspects
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, US Capitol, violent protest, Chinese, Xinhua News Agency
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse