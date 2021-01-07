Top Russia Adviser at NSC Resigns, Others Expected to Follow Suit Soon, Reports Say

This comes after violent riots at the US Capitol on Wednesday which disrupted the joint Congress session to count the Electoral College votes and confirm Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

Ryan Tully has resigned from his post as Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs at the National Security Council in the wake of the riots at the Capitol, Jennifer Jacobs, White House correspondent for Bloomberg, said.

BREAKING: Ryan Tully has resigned from the NSC. He was senior director for European and Russian Affairs. Quit after yesterday's events at US Capitol, I'm told. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 7, 2021

​Other senior NSC officials are also expected to step down soon, Reuters reported, citing a senior administration official.

Earlier in the day, US special envoy to Northern Ireland, Mick Mulvaney, announced his resignation.

John Costello, deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and security at the Department of Commerce, also resigned, explaining his position on Twitter.

Today, I resigned my position as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Intelligence and Security. pic.twitter.com/x8d6qCczok — John Costello (@CostelloJK) January 7, 2021

Among other officials to have decided to step down after violent riots at the Capitol, was Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger who, according to Bloomberg, said he is among a number of officials "dismayed" by the siege and "Trump's role in inciting violence".

White House Deputy Press Secretary, Sarah Matthews, announced her resignation on Wednesday, saying she will be stepping down immediately.

According to media reports, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Deputy chief of staff Chris Lidell are also considering leaving their posts.

A string of resignations comes shortly after a Congress session officially to confirm Democrat Joe Biden's presidential win was disrupted on Wednesday by crowds of aggressive pro-Trump supporters, who broke into the Capitol and caused damage to the building. At least four people were killed and dozens were injured during the unrest.