Register
11:53 GMT07 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the US Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington

    FBI’s Washington Field Office Asks Public for Tips, Photos and Videos of Capitol Insurrectionists

    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/07/1081685474_0:94:3072:1822_1200x675_80_0_0_3f01173525ec48f89484331f8ceddaad.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101071081690409-fbis-washington-field-office-asks-public-for-tips-photos-and-videos-of-capitol-insurrectionists/

    Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress met to formally certify the election in Joe Biden’s favour, smashing windows and breaking down doors as lawmakers and their aides scurried to safety. The US Army activated the DC National Guard and sent it to the Capitol Building, while city authorities imposed a 6 pm curfew.

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office has issued a bulletin calling on members of the public to help identify protesters who broke into the Capitol Building on Wednesday and proceeded to cause a ruckus.

    “#FBI is seeking info that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC,” the domestic security agency indicated in a pair of tweets early Thursday morning.

    The FBI specified that it was accepting both tips and digital media “depicting rioting and violence” in the Capitol Building and surrounding area, and urged people “to submit any information photos, or videos that could be relevant” via a special form on the Bureau’s website.

    At least 52 people have been arrested in connection with Wednesday’s events, according to Metropolitan DC Police. Four protesters are dead, with one –former Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, reportedly succumbing to a gunshot wound to the head. Six people including one law enforcement officer have been sent to hospital with injuries of varying severity.

    Screenshot captures a group of pro-Trump supporters storming the US Capitol Building amid Congress' certification of the Electoral College results.
    Screenshot/Jazmine Ulloa
    Videos: US Senate, House Halt Election Certification After Protesters Storm Capitol Building
    Users have posted hundreds of photos and dozens of videos from the scene of the unrest on social media, with images featuring a wide range of activity, from protesters breaking down doors and windows to enter the Capitol to scuffles with police both outside and inside the compound, and an armed standoff in the House chamber door. The photos and videos did not appear to show the kind of widespread vandalism that accompanied last year’s BLM protests, although some looting did take place.

    Social media users responded to the FBI’s tweets with a mix of partisan bickering and genuine tips, with some urging the agency to arrest Trump allies including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Rudy Giuliani, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones or even President Trump himself. Others sarcastically asked if the FBI has ever heard of browsing social media, or encouraged the agency to “check Twitter because many videos are published w names and hometowns.” Trump supporters blamed the Democrats for the alleged election fraud which prompted the unrest. One user also suggested the FBI question “the @CapitolPolice who were posing for selfies” with rioters amid reports that some officers appeared to express sympathy to the protesters.

    Related:

    Trump’s Top National Security Officials Reportedly Consider Quitting Over Capitol Unrest
    'Leaving Sinking Ship': Netizens Rage as FLOTUS' Aide Grisham Resigns Amid Capitol Drama
    Situation in Washington, DC After Pro-Trump Rioters Breach US Capitol
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse