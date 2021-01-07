‘Complicit’ Ivanka Trump Gets Tongue Lashing on Social Media for Deleted ‘American Patriots’ Tweet

Ivanka Trump’s Twitter post came as Donald Trump supporters, who had been protesting against the verification of the Electoral College voting results, which they claim were illegitimate, by a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, burst into the building and engaged in an armed standoff with the police.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump has come under fire after a Twitter post where she referred to the violent protesters who breached the US Capitol building on Wednesday evening as “American Patriots”, albeit urging them to refrain from violence.

Looks like she deleted the tweet, so here ya go :-) pic.twitter.com/NjIU8EP3rg — :-) (@merrrrryjuana) January 6, 2021

​In a now-deleted tweet, posted as a violent mob stormed the Capitol building, disrupting the process of the Electoral Vote certification carried out by a joint session of Congress, the president’s eldest daughter and White House adviser said:

“American patriots – any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful.”

Ivanka Trump hurriedly backtracked on the comment and deleted the tweet.

As critics questioned the First Daughter’s use of the term “patriots” in reference to the protesters, many emphasised she had stopped short of urging them to abandon their siege of the US Capitol building.

​White House correspondent April Ryan derided the president’s daughter as “complicit” in the violence unfolding in the Capitol.

We were always told that @IvankaTrump was going to be the “voice of reason” for her father. Instead, she’s just as complicit.



You can delete the tweet, but you calling rioters “American Patriots” will live on! pic.twitter.com/0G8SGvH4fE — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 6, 2021

Patriot? Notice that she doesn’t enter the fray until we have been assured that the National Guard is on the way. Always playing it safe. — R. Brenton (@brenton1218) January 6, 2021

So let me get this straight... peaceful BLM protestors "looters and thugs".... MAGA supporters storm the capitol "american patriots" — Lashawn Williams (@bigpoppa55) January 6, 2021

By using that euphemism she is condoning their actions. Her thoughts of EVER running for public office are in the toilet. Probably always were but this statement is the seal. — Janet Wees (@JanetRWees) January 6, 2021

She's already claiming she wasn't calling them American Patriots. English is hard for her! — Slymm Pickens (@slymmpickens) January 6, 2021

The apple never falls far from the tree. Rotten to their core. — tanya carlile (@carlile_tanya) January 7, 2021

This word patriot is such an insult to actual patriots — Alyx (@xandersland) January 6, 2021

How dare she compare terrorism to patriotism... Girl you need some reconfiguration — donsolo (@donsolo7) January 6, 2021

Those were rioters and treasonist. They need to be brought to justice — Lois Hanson (@umlois) January 6, 2021

​However, other comments on social media offered a different take, as comparisons were made with the violent actions of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters.

What violence? I see people occupying a building. How many statues have been smashed? Pictures ripped off walls? I don’t see kicking & punching random ppl like the BLM rioters. Tell me how occupying a building is “violence”? — Mostly Peaceful Protester 🇺🇸 (@agl851671) January 6, 2021

The only violence that has taken place this far has been by the Capitol police on the people. They have killed one of us already, they fired the first shot — Scott Brewster (@ScottBr50567279) January 6, 2021

Let me see if understand this - trump supporters are protesting and they are calling it shameful and unpatriotic-but when BLM is burning shit and rioting it's perfectly fine and peaceful ! Wtf is wrong ppl ? — Jamestown (@Jamesto55574165) January 6, 2021

In response to all the censure, Ivanka Trump clarified that “peaceful protest is patriotic”, and has since not tweeted.

No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. https://t.co/GwngZTqzTH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 6, 2021

​