'Assault on the Rule of Law': Joe Biden Addresses Unrest in US Capitol

"At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we've seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty: the capitol itself," Biden said while addressing the nation on Wednesday.
"It borders on sedition and it must end now. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward," he added, calling on US President Donald Trump to face the nation and "demand an end to this siege."
"It's not protest; it's insurrection," Biden pointed out.
Earlier Wednesday, Trump called on protesters to stay peaceful after they stormed the Capitol Building to protest against the Electoral College certification process.
"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" Trump tweeted.
However, despite Trump's calling for peace, he has yet to concede to Biden, reaffirming once again on Wednesday that he would never concede to an allegedly fraudulent election.
Footage and photographs released Wednesday shows pro-Trump protesters pushing through barriers along the Capitol perimeter and grappling with officers in full riot gear. In one photograph shared online, a pro-Trump protester is heard yelling “Trump won that election” while standing on a dais in the Capitol building.
