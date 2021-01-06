Trump Calls on Protesters to Stay Peaceful as US Capitol Building Stormed

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on protesters to stay peaceful after they stormed the Capitol building to protest against the Electoral College certification process, which would definitively dictate Joe Biden as the next president of the US.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" Trump tweeted Wednesday after both the US House of Representatives and the US Senate went into a recess Wednesday after Trump supporters breached security barricades and entered the Capitol building.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Trump has yet to concede to Biden, restating during a Wednesday rally outside the White House that he would never concede due to alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"We will never give up, we will never concede. You don't concede when there's theft involved," Trump said.

Trump protesters are attempting to overturn the 2020 election results on Wednesday, when Congress is set to confirm Biden’s victory under The Electoral Count Act of 1887.

The Electoral College decisively confirmed in December that Biden is the next American president, giving Biden a majority of 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232.

The Electoral Count Act of 1887 US federal law that sets procedures for the counting of electoral votes by Congress following a presidential election. The purpose of the act is to diminish Congressional involvement in election disputes.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW