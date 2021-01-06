GOP Lawmakers Trigger Challenge of Electoral College Outcome in Arizona

The first challenge to the Electoral College certification came on Wednesday from House Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), a move which subsequently triggered debates on the electoral votes in each of the congressional chambers.
The certification came moments after Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), an early candidate for the 2020 presidential election, read aloud the Electoral College vote count for the state of Arizona.
Video of the objection shows multiple lawmakers standing and applauding the challenge.
