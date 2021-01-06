Register
12:26 GMT06 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Attorney Sidney Powell speaks at a press conference on election results in Alpharetta, Georgia, U.S., December 2, 2020.

    Detroit Files Lawsuit to Have Sidney ‘The Kraken’ Powell Disbarred Over Voter Fraud Claims

    © REUTERS / ELIJAH NOUVELAGE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/14/1081513667_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_c82ed66f8eee6e45515f84eda71bd080.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101061081669715-detroit-files-lawsuit-to-have-sidney-the-kraken-powell-disbarred-over-voter-fraud-claims/

    After the 3 November vote, Trump-supporting lawyer Sidney Powell promised to “release the Kraken” and expose a “Biblical” plot by Democrats, Silicon Valley, the media and foreign actors including late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez to rob Donald Trump of victory. Judges in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin threw out her cases.

    The city of Detroit has asked a federal judge to disbar Sidney Powell, Georgia-based lawyer Lin Wood, and other members of the “Kraken” legal team for “false and frivolous claims” made “while seeking relief with massive implications for our democracy.” City authorities cite a lack of withdrawals or corrections to “false factual allegations and frivolous legal theories in their pleadings” to overturn election results.

    The case, filed Tuesday, comes following the announcement earlier this week by Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos that his company would be filing a separate lawsuit against Powell over her claim that Dominion machines were used to manipulate election results in Joe Biden’s favour.

    In late November, Powell filed a lawsuit against Michigan state officials, including Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, accusing them of serious violations of the state’s election code and asking them to decertify election results. US District Judge Linda Parker threw the case out in December, accusing Powell’s team of basing their allegations on “theories, conjecture, and speculation” and of seeking to undermine the public’s “faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.”

    Powell filed similar cases in Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin, with state courts similarly throwing them out.

    Sidney Powell, an attorney later disavowed by the Trump campaign, participates in a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani (not pictured) at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. November 19, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Michigan and Georgia Reject Sidney Powell's Lawsuits Seeking to Overturn Election Results
    Detroit lawyers want Parker to refer Powell for state bar disciplinary proceedings in Michigan and Texas, her home state, suggesting her lawsuits “are not just damaging to our democratic experiment” but “deeply corrosive to the judicial process itself.” Along with the disbarring, Detroit wants Powell and company to be deprived of monies they collected during their election challenge pledge drives, and to compensate the city and the state of Michigan for legal fees incurred while defending against the fraud claims.

    Powell appeared alongside Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani at the 19 November press conference in which attorneys discussed what they alleged was a “systemic” campaign of voter fraud in the 3 November election by Trump’s adversaries, with Trump himself saying he had “hundreds and hundreds” of sworn affidavits and “thousands” of witnesses to alleged vote fraud.

    The Giuliani-led team later specified that Powell was not a member of the Trump legal team and not a lawyer for the president after he suggested that Venezuela and its late president, Hugo Chavez, were involved in the fraud, and pointed to possible CIA involvement as well.

    President Trump continues to reject the 3 November vote results, accusing Democrats in key swing states of conspiring to rob him of victory using alleged mass late-night vote dumps, voting machine irregularities, and other possible illegal activity. His legal team’s allegations have yet to stand up in court.

    Congress is expected to meet for a joint session later on Wednesday to formally certify the results of the election in Biden’s favour.

    Related:

    Michigan and Georgia Reject Sidney Powell's Lawsuits Seeking to Overturn Election Results
    Trump Reportedly Considers Naming Sidney Powell as Special Counsel on Election Fraud
    Dominion Plans to Sue Election Lawyer Sidney Powell Over Claims of Participating in Voter Fraud
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democrat US Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, US, 4 January 2021.
    Georgia On My Mind: Biden and Trump Hold Rallies Ahead of Decisive Election for US Senate
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse