16:57 GMT06 January 2021
    Trump supporters gather on the Washington Monument grounds in advance of a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

    Live Updates: Protesters Rally in DC as US Congress Set to Certify Presidential Election Results

    John Minchillo
    US
    Although US citizens cast their vote in the presidential election two months ago and the Electoral College announced Biden's victory in mid-December, there is yet one more, usually largely ceremonial, step in the US electoral process - a vote certification by Congress - before the president can be inaugurated on 20 January.

    United States Congress has gathered for a joint session to count Electoral College votes officially from each state and announce the final result.

    US Vice-President Mike Pence will preside over the session during which he will be opening the certificates and handing them to the tellers to read aloud.

    The procedure is the final chance to raise objections against the results of the election which saw Joe Biden collect 306 votes against Trump's 232.

    Trump and his team have been loudly opposed to the results of the election which they believe was rigged to favour his Democrat rival. Despite having launched several lawsuits to contest the outcome of the vote, the results still suggest that Biden has been victorious over Trump.

    The Democrat is expected to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on 20 January.

    Follow our live feed from Washington DC to find out more.

    • 16:47

      'For First Time in 6 Years Democrats Will Control Senate Agenda', Schumer Says

    • 16:19

      Tens of Thousands Gather for Pro-Trump Rally in Washington

      WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tens of thousands of US President Donald Trump's supporters have gathered in Washington, DC in what they say is a show of support for election integrity in the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported form the scene on Wednesday.

      People from across the United States have gathered near the White House to express their support for the US president who is scheduled to address the rally at 11:00 a.m. (16:00 GMT). The rally remains peaceful, while US media reported a big police presence in the area.

    • 16:17

      'States Want to Correct Their Votes': President Trump Calls on VP Pence to Send Votes Back

      President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence smile after a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich

      'Time for Extreme Courage!' Trump Urges Pence to Send 'Fraud' Votes Back to States for Correction

      The New York Times earlier reported that US Vice-President Mike Pence had told Donald Trump that he could not block congressional certification of 3 November election results which declared Joe Biden the winner. Trump later dismissed this report as "fake news".
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse