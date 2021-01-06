Live Updates: Trump Pulls Out Wolf’s DHS Sec Nomination After Call to Condemn Violence in Capitol

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.
Earlier in the day, Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory.
US Congress has resumed the session to certify the 3rd November presidential results after securing US Capitol stormed by protesters earlier on Wednesday.
The Washington, DC National Guard was deployed to reinforce local law enforcement working to restore order at the US Capitol, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Wednesday.
The rostrum for the inauguration and the rotunda of the US Capitol building was taken under the control of the protesters, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene. Occasional clashes among the protesters and the police have taken place near the building, police used tear gas again.
Follow our live feed from Washington DC to find out more!
Live From DC After US Capitol Storming by Pro-Trump Rioters
17:50
Nearly 70 Suspected Capitol Rioters Arrested, Police Say
Washington Police Arrested 68 Involved in US Capitol Unrest, Searches for More Suspects
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Washington, DC police made 68 arrests in connection with the unrest at the US Capitol and is working to identify additional suspects involved in violence and property destruction, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters on Thursday.
UK PM Says Trump Encouraged People to Storm the Capitol
‘Completely Wrong’: Boris Johnson Says Donald Trump Encouraged People to Storm US Capitol
Thousands of US President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, shocking much of the nation and leadership abroad. The riots were no doubt emboldened by Trump's remarks that his second term was stolen through widespread voter fraud, claims that have no supporting evidence.
There Was No Intelligence Suggesting There Would Be Breach of the Capitol, DC Police Chief Says
17:16
Several Capitol Hill Rioters to Be Charged Today, More to Come, Acting US Attorney General Says
Several individuals that stormed the US Capitol building will be charged with crimes on Thursday and more are expected to be charged in the coming days, acting US Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement.
"Some participants in yesterday's violence will be charged today, and we will continue to methodically access evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law," Rosen said in the statement on Thursday.
On Wednesday, thousands of Trump supporters encircled the Capitol building to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which they claim are illegitimate. However, a large group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.
Rosen said federal prosecutors have been working with federal and local authorities to gather evidence, identify perpetrators and charge them if federal crimes where warranted.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency has deployed its full investigative resources to prosecute the individuals who were engaged in criminal activity on Wednesday.
16:50
DC Police Chief Says There Have Been 68 Arrests Following Capitol Unrest
16:46
US House Appropriations Committee to Review Law Enforcement Response to 'Coup Attempt', Statement Reads
16:44
Trump Administration Pulls Out Wolf’s Nomination for DHS Sec After Call to Condemn Violence in Capitol
US President Donald Trump has withdrawn Chad Wolf’s nomination for Secretary of Homeland Security, the White House said on Thursday in a withdrawal notice.
"Chad F. Wolf, of Virginia, to be Secretary of Homeland Security, vice Kirstjen Nielsen, resigned, which was sent to the Senate on January 3, 2021," the withdrawal notice said.
The announcement came after Wolf urged Trump and other officials in his administration to publicly condemn Wednesday's violent takeover of the US Capitol building by Trump supporters.
16:30
Policeman Involved in Deadly Shooting of Woman Inside Capitol Building Suspended
Police Officer Who Shot Woman Dead During US Capitol Unrest Suspended Pending Investigation
During the violence that erupted as a result of the 'Stop the Steal' protests outside the United States Senate chamber in Washington, a woman was killed by a Capitol police officer.
Republican US Congressman Kinzinger Calls For Trump Ouster Over Capitol Takeover
Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger on Thursday called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office using the 25th amendment of the US Constitution following the violent storming of the Capitol by rioters seeking to overturn results of the November 3 presidential election.
“It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked,” Kinzinger said in a statement.
16:15
More Than 50 Police Officers Wounded in Attack on Capitol, Several Hospitalised With Serious Injuries, Chief of Police Says
16:04
Zuckerberg: Trump’s Facebook and Instagram Accounts Will Remain Blocked for at Least Two Weeks
15:14
Acting DHS Secretary Urges Trump to 'Strongly Condemn the Violence' in the US Capitol
14:33
Wall Street's Main Indexes Open Higher on Democrat-Controlled Senate
Wall Street's key indexes opened higher on Thursday on hopes for a bigger pandemic aid under a Democrat-controlled Congress, Reuters reported.
According to the agency, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.8 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 30901.18. The S&P 500 rose 16.6 points, or 0.44%, at the open to 3764.71, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 126.5 points, or 0.99%, to 12867.34.
14:06
Police Investigate Security Threat in Michigan
Capitol Building in Michigan Closes Due to Threat, Police Investigating
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Capitol building in the US state of Michigan has been shut down due to a security threat that police are investigating, several lawmakers said on via Twitter on Thurday.
Germany’s Maas Blames Trump for Inciting Capitol Chaos
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday piled blame on US President Donald Trump for inciting his supporters to storm the seat of the American parliament, which left four people dead and a dozen injured.
How Many Trump Administration Officials Will Resign Following Capitol Riots?
Trump Special Envoy Mulvaney Says Resigned After Storming of US Capitol, Others May Follow
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump's former chief of staff and Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney said on Thursday that he resigned from his post the previous night after a mob of protesters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington.
Mexican President Says Hopes Democracy and Peace Will Prevail in US After Capitol Disturbances
11:21
Moscow Says Riots in DC Show US Election System is Outdated and Invites Violations
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday stated the recent civil unrest in Washington is an internal matter of the United States.
"This is a domestic issue of the United States," Zakharova told reporters.
"That said, we once again note that the US electoral system is archaic, inconsistent with modern democratic standards [due to] being prone to violations, while the US media have become an instrument of political struggle," Zakharova added.
"We wish for the friendly people of the US to overcome this dramatic moment of their history with dignity," the spokeswoman concluded.
11:13
Curfew in DC Imposed Over Riots Outside Capitol is Over
11:01
What is Happening Outside US Capitol Right Now?
Situation in Washington, DC After Pro-Trump Rioters Breach US Capitol
In the early hours of Thursday morning, US Congress certified Joe Biden's presidential win after resuming its session to officially count the Electoral College votes, previously disrupted by violent pro-Trump activists.
President of Lithuania Slams Riots in the United States
Peaceful transition of power is a sign of mature #democracy which is 🇺🇸. #RuleofLaw is not the rule of the street. We strongly believe in the supremacy of democratic values in our allied country. #Washington
Scottish Justice Minister Suggests Westminster Gov't Should Ban Trump From Entering UK After He Leaves Office
Once he leaves Office if Trump tries to come to UK the Home Sect should give serious consideration to denying him entry, she has the power if an applicant's presence is not conducive to the public good
OSCE Urges All Parties to US Unrest to Exercise Restraint, Respect Democratic Processes
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has expressed concerns over the electoral unrest in the United States, calling on all involved parties to respect democratic principles and refrain from violence.
Organizations and countries around the world have been voicing concerns over the violent protests that engulfed the US capital of Washington over the past day. Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was set to certify his electoral defeat to Joe Biden. Four people died during the unrest.
"Watching the increasingly disquieting events unfolding in the United States capital in recent hours following the November general elections, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights [ODIHR] voices its concern regarding the integrity of the democratic process, and calls on all sides to keep to the principles of democracy and the rule of law," the office said in a press release.
ODIHR observed the US election and recalled in the press release that its mission had found no grounds to confirm electoral fraud allegations, voiced by Trump.
Noting that US legal system is conducive to a smooth transfer of power, ODIHR said that "restraint by all those involved in the process remains vital, even in a country with such strong institutions and traditional respect for democratic norms," adding that "neither incitement to violence nor violence itself has any place in the democratic process."
OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, in turn, said she was "disturbed by this assault on democratic institutions and principles," while OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde called for respecting the outcome of the election in line with democratic principles.
US Congress certified Biden's victory earlier on Thursday. While insisting on his non-recognition of voting results, Trump pledged to ensure an orderly handover of power on January 20.
09:22
Merkel Saddened by Violence in Washington, Regrets Trump's Refusal to Accept Defeat
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that she felt "anger and sadness" when watching footage of the violence that erupted last night in Washington and regret at outgoing US President Donald Trump's refusal to accept election defeat.
"We all have seen the disturbing picture of the Congress' storming last night, this picture made me angry and sad. I am sure that I feel like the majority of the friends of the US, millions of people who admire the American democratic tradition," Merkel said at a press conference.
The chancellor added that she "regrets very much that President Trump has not accepted his defeat since November, and did not accept it yesterday either."
09:21
Trump Deletes Tweets That Led to His Account's Suspension in Wake of US Capitol Chaos
Trump Deletes Tweets That Led to His Account's Suspension in Wake of US Capitol Chaos
Twitter has frozen the account of US President Donald Trump for 12 hours and threatened to permanently block it if Trump did not delete three tweets, which, according to the platform, violated its rules.
As Calls for Trump's Ouster From Office Grow, How and When Can the 25th Amendment be Triggered?
As Calls for Trump's Ouster From Office Grow, How and When Can the 25th Amendment be Triggered?
After violent supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday during certification of Electoral College votes by Congress to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's win in the presidential election, House Judiciary Committee Democrats urged Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the sitting president from office.
US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Calls Capitol Violence 'Completely Unacceptable'
09:02
Netanyahu Blasts 'Rampage' at US Capitol as a 'Disgraceful Act' That Must be Vigorously Condemned
09:02
Trump Says There Will be an 'Orderly Transition' After US Congress Certifies Biden's Win
...fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”
'Democracy is Stronger Than Attackers': Merkel 'Saddened and Angered' by US Capitol Storming
08:35
Pence Declares Acceptance of Electoral College Vote Results as Congress Certifies Biden's Victory
US Congress voted to certify Joe Biden’s November election victory after the joint session was interrupted when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building.
Biden won the US presidential election by a 306-232 electoral vote margin, although over a dozen senators and 100 members of the House objected. However, it was insufficient to prevent Congress from approving the results and prevent Biden from taking office on 20 January.
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump loyalists broke into the US Capitol building after the president delivered a fiery speech to tens of thousands of supporters near the White House. During the remarks Trump said he refused to concede and called on his supporters to keep fighting to prevent the election from being “stolen,” claiming widespread vote fraud, allegations that have been refuted by election officials.
08:06
'Western Democracy is Weak and Fragile', Iranian President Says on US Capitol Chaos
'Western Democracy is Weak and Fragile', Iranian President Says on US Capitol Chaos
Pro-Trump protests turned violent on Wednesday, with demonstrators entering the US Capitol Building and occupying the House and Senate chambers in America's emblematic legislature. This prompted a temporary recess of the US Congress as lawmakers were urged into shelter.
US House of Representatives Votes Down Bid to Overturn Pennsylvania Election Results
The US House of Representatives has rejected the challenge to the outcome of the electoral college vote in the state of Pennsylvania.
The challenge was rejected in a 92-7 vote. The Senate voted down the objection earlier in the day.
07:45
Majority of US House of Representatives Reject Attempt to Overturn Biden's Pennsylvania Win as Voting Still Underway
07:32
US House of Representatives Ends Debate on Objection to Certifying Biden's Pennsylvania Win, Voting Set to Begin
07:30
There's No Justification for Violence in Washington, Says UK Home Secretary as She Says Trump 'Did Very Little' to De-escalate
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has called on US President Donald Trump to condemn the violence after the storming of the Capitol building by his supporters on 6 January.
"He should absolutely condemn everything that has taken place. He made a statement yesterday and it did very little to de-escalate the situation.... Words of provocation are completely wrong," Patel told Sky News.
Patel also told BBC TV that Trump's "comments directly led to the violence, and so far, he has failed to condemn that violence and that is completely wrong".
07:28
‘Dark Day For America': Shocked Bollywood Celebs Condemn Storming of US Capitol
‘Dark Day For America': Shocked Bollywood Celebs Condemn Storming of US Capitol
Thousands of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, where Congress was supposed to certify the results of the presidential election. The building has since been cleared, but four people died during the violence.
Trump Bars Pence’s Chief of Staff From Entering White House, Reports Say
Trump Bars Pence’s Chief of Staff From Entering White House, Reports Say
On Wednesday, supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, who'd gathered in Washington, stormed the US Capitol building, and interrupted a Congressional meeting, which was supposed to approve the results of the presidential election.
‘Complicit’ Ivanka Trump Gets Tongue Lashing on Social Media for Deleted ‘American Patriots’ Tweet
‘Complicit’ Ivanka Trump Gets Tongue Lashing on Social Media for Deleted ‘American Patriots’ Tweet
Ivanka Trump’s Twitter post came as Donald Trump supporters, who had been protesting against the verification of the Electoral College voting results, which they claim were illegitimate, by a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, burst into the building and engaged in an armed standoff with the police.
House Judiciary Committee Dems Call on Pence to Invoke 25th Amendment to Remove Trump From Office
House Judiciary Committee Dems Call on Pence to Invoke 25th Amendment to Remove Trump From Office
As a joint session of Congress convened on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College vote and confirm President-elect Joe Biden's election win, supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol in Washington. Four people died in the violence, according to the DC Police Chief, and a curfew in effect in the District of Columbia.
Trump Cabinet Members Discussing Invoking 25th Amendment to Remove President From Power - Report
Trump Cabinet Members Discussing Invoking 25th Amendment to Remove President From Power - Report
The news comes as several Republicans, who earlier supported Trump's bid to reverse the 3 November election, have decided to support the certification of Biden's victory following unrest at the US Capitol.
Top Democrat Vows Probe Into Storming of US Capitol Building
Rep. Tim Ryan, an Ohio congressman charged with funding the Capitol Police, has promised to open an investigation into how hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters were able to storm US Capitol buildings on Wednesday.
05:44
US Senate Rejects Objection to Pennsylvania Presidential Election Outcome
05:16
US Republican Lawmakers Challenge Electoral College Outcome in Pennsylvania, Two-Hour Debate to Begin
05:09
Congress Certifies Nevada's 6 Electoral Votes to Biden After Objection Against State's Results Withdrawn
05:00
US House Republican Challenge to Michigan Election Results Fails in Joint Congressional Session Due to Lack of Support From a Senator
04:56
Congress Certifies Georgia's 16 Electoral Votes to Biden
Congress has resumed tallying certificates of the electoral vote:
Senator Loeffler Says She Reverses Her Decision to Object Election Results After Today’s Violence
"When I arrived in Washington this morning I fully intended to object the certification of the Electoral votes, however, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now in good conscious object to the certification of these electors," Loeffler said on Wednesday.
Senators Steve Daines and Mike Braun will reportedly also reverse their original decisions to object the election results.
01:18
House Minority Leader Schumer Accuses Trump of Inciting Violence in DC
01:11
US Will Not Be Intimidated, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel Says
"The United States and the United States Congress have faced down much greater threats than the unhinged crowd we saw today," McConnell said. "We've never been deterred before and we'll not be deterred today."
01:09
US Congress Resumes Session to Certify Presidential Election Results in Wake of Unrest
01:01
Ex-US President Barack Obama Accuses Trump of Inciting Violence in DC
First Lady's Chief of Staff, Former WH Press Secretary Resigns Amid Unrest in DC
00:43
Knife Attack Reported Near Trump Hotel, No Apparent Connection to Protest at US Capitol
00:38
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Comments on Storming of US Capitol
Today’s shameful assault on our democracy — anointed at the highest level of government — must not deter us from our responsibility to the Constitution. Tonight, we will move forward with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election.
Vice President Mike Pence Returns to US Senate, Fox News Reports
00:22
Pence Did Not Leave US Capitol Building During Storming by Protesters, His Spokesperson Says
Vice President @Mike_Pence has returned to the Senate. He never left the Capitol.@VP was in regular contact w/ House & Senate leadership, Cap Police, DOJ, & DoD to facilitate efforts to secure the Capitol & reconvene Congress.
Twitter Suspends President Trump's Account for 12 Hours Amid Unrest in DC
Trump’s Accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, & Snapchat Suspended in Wake of US Capitol Mayhem
Twitter moved to restrict social media engagement with tweets authored by US President Donald Trump and others after pro-Trump demonstrators protesting the results of the 2020 US presidential election breached the Senate and House of Representatives in Washington, DC, prompting both chambers of Congress to go under lockdown.
Hundreds of supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, where congressional lawmakers were in the middle of debating the very first objection to the Electoral College certification.
Numerous Police Officers Reportedly Injured in Protests at US Capitol
21:05
FBI Reportedly Deployed to Help DC Police Protect Federal Property
21:04
Maryland Governor Sending Troopers to Help Quel Protests at US Capitol
All Americans should be outraged by this attack on our nation’s Capitol. This is a heinous and violent assault on the heart of our democracy. I will not stand for this, and neither should any American.
Trump Slams Pence Over Not Having 'Courage' to Block Electoral Vote Certification
Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!
VP Pence, President Pro Tempore of Senate Charles Grassley Moved to Secure Location - CNBC
19:39
Trump Calls on Protesters to Stay Peaceful
Trump Calls on Protesters to Stay Peaceful as US Capitol Building Stormed
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on protesters to stay peaceful after they stormed the Capitol Building to protest against the Electoral College certification process, which would definitively establish Joe Biden as the next president of the US.
Capitol Police Tell House Members to Take Gas Masks, Be Ready to Put Them On - Report
19:37
Mayor of Washington DC Declares 6pm Curfew After Protesters Storm Capitol Building
"Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7," Bowser said in a statement.
19:35
Capitol Police Reportedly Say Protesters Get Into Rotunda Area
19:28
US Senate, House Pause Election Verification as Protesters Breach Capitol Building
Videos: US Senate, House Halt Election Certification After Protesters Storm Capitol Building
Thousands of protesters congregated in Washington, DC, on Wednesday to protest against the certification of the Electoral College which would cement US President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Police Use Stun Grenades to Disperse Trump Supporters Near US Capitol, Warn of Possibility of Arrest
19:06
Several Injured as Protesters Try to Enter US Capitol, Police Use Tear Gas, Sputnik Correspondent Says
19:03
Police Evacuate US Congressional Offices as Pro-Trump Demonstrations Descend on Capitol
Police are evacuating congressional offices on Wednesday as pro-Trump demonstrations descend on Capitol Hill to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election, US Congressman Ritchie Torres said in a statement on Wednesday.
"My staff and I were ordered to evacuate the Cannon building," Torres said via Twitter.
Video footage on social media shows clashes between pro-Trump protesters and police outside the Capitol building.
19:01
Police Use Non-Lethal Munitions to Disperse Pro-Trump Protesters, Sputnik Correspondent Says
Police officers used non-lethal munitions near the US Capitol to disperse pro-Trump protesters in Washington, DC, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Wednesday.
Protesters were trying to approach Congress as lawmakers gathered for a joint session to count and certify the Electoral College votes for president and vice president.
18:58
US Senate Majority Leader Slams Fellow Republicans Who Challenged Biden's Electoral College Victory
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has slammed fellow Republicans for challenging Biden's Electoral College victory, saying it could do great harm to America.
"We cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of election on steroids...The voters, courts, states, they've all spoken. If we overrule them it would damage our republic forever", McConnell said, as quoted by Reuters.
18:53
Protesters Break Through Cordon Near US Capitol, Enter Building, Police Use Tear Gas, Sputnik Correspondent Says
CHAOS: Arrests being made as Trump supporters try to storm the US Capitol
The Results of Electoral College Vote in Arizona Challenged by Rep. Lawmakers
GOP Lawmakers Trigger Challenge of Electoral College Outcome in Arizona
Ahead of the certification of the US Electoral College results, over a dozen congressional lawmakers announced their intention to challenge the recount in an effort to side with US President Donald Trump and his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.
US Congress Begins Process of Certifying Electoral College Votes
17:59
Pence Tells Congress He Shares Many Americans' Concerns About Integrity of the Election
17:12
Trump Urges Pence Not to Certify Biden's Victory in US Election
17:08
Trump Addresses Supporters Before Congress Meets to Certify Electoral Votes
Trump at DC Rally: 'We Will Never Concede' Election
Congress is expected to formally certify the election results in President-elect Joe Biden's favour on Wednesday, with the formality coming over two months after the 3 November election, and weeks of claims by the incumbent president that the vote was rigged against him.
'For First Time in 6 Years Democrats Will Control Senate Agenda', Schumer Says
16:19
Tens of Thousands Gather for Pro-Trump Rally in Washington
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tens of thousands of US President Donald Trump's supporters have gathered in Washington, DC in what they say is a show of support for election integrity in the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported form the scene on Wednesday.
People from across the United States have gathered near the White House to express their support for the US president who is scheduled to address the rally at 11:00 a.m. (16:00 GMT). The rally remains peaceful, while US media reported a big police presence in the area.
16:17
'States Want to Correct Their Votes': President Trump Calls on VP Pence to Send Votes Back
'Time for Extreme Courage!' Trump Urges Pence to Send 'Fraud' Votes Back to States for Correction
The New York Times earlier reported that US Vice-President Mike Pence had told Donald Trump that he could not block congressional certification of 3 November election results which declared Joe Biden the winner. Trump later dismissed this report as "fake news".
