Trump Speaks at 'Stop the Steal' Rally as Congress Set to Certify Electoral College Votes

Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as outgoing US President Donald Trump is delivering a speech at another 'Stop the Steal' rally.
Trump's supporters are expected to attend the rally, with counter-protests also scheduled to take place.
This comes as the US Congress is set to formally certify the electoral college votes, confirming Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election.
Last month, the Electoral College officially elected Democrat Joe Biden as the country's 46th president, after state electors game him a majority of 306 electoral votes against Trump's 232.
