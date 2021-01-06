'Fake News': Trump Reacts to Report Pence Told Him He Can't Overturn Election Results

President Donald Trump has dismissed the earlier report of Vice President Mike Pence telling him he cannot overturn the results of the presidential election, calling it "Fake News".
"The New York Times report regarding comments Vice President Pence supposedly made to me today is fake news. He never said that. The Vice President and I are in total agreement that the Vice President has the power to act", the statement released on Tuesday night says.
The statement was allegedly made by Pence in a conversation with the president just hours before the latter tweeted that the vice president actually had the power to reject the election outcome, if electors are "fraudulent".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
