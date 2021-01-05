Register
05 January 2021
    Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call of 'Terminator: Dark Fate' at a central London hotel, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

    Schwarzenegger Slams Trump's Election Claims as 'Un-American Bulls**t'

    © AP Photo / Joel C Ryan
    by
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107721/74/1077217474_0:160:3071:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_45d5d9a0740a0562bf9d93bee4c4cb3d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101051081661264-schwarzenegger-slams-trumps-election-claims-as-un-american-bullst-/

    Recently leaked audio featured US President Donald Trump requesting Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, “find 11,780 votes" and flip the state from a win for US President-elect Joe Biden.

    Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger published an op-ed in The Economist on Tuesday and took aim at the US president's recent claims that he won the 2020 US presidential election by "hundreds of thousands" of votes. 

    "I once did a Terminator film called 'Judgment Day,'" Schwarzenegger wrote, referring to the 1991 movie "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." 

    "That’s just Hollywood. But January 6th is Judgment Day for a lot of politicians. Will they choose to side with the voters, or will they choose to side with their party and their selfish president?"

    As of this article's publication, at least 13 Senate Republicans have committed to oppose the certification of the Electoral College votes during the Wednesday congressional session led by US Vice President Mike Pence, who is also the president of the Senate. 

    While Biden got 306 Electoral College votes, well above the 270 margin needed to secure a victory over Trump, the US president has refused to concede and has challenged the legitimacy of the election via claims of widespread voter fraud. 

    Schwarzenegger, who took over "The Celebrity Apprentice" when Trump assumed office, also slammed the president's recent call with Raffensperger as "un-American bulls**t." 

    Dec 12, 2020; West Point, New York, USA; President Donald J. Trump walks on to the field before the first half of the Army-Navy game at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
    © REUTERS / Danny Wild
    What's Behind Trump Tape Scandal & Why Did Big Tech Treat It Differently Than Hunter Biden Exposé?

    The audio in question was released by the Washington Post on Sunday and features the US president's asking the Georgia secretary of state to "find votes", purportedly stolen from the president during the November election.

    "So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state," Trump said in the clip. "And flipping the state is a great testament to our country because, you know, this is — it’s a testament that they can admit to a mistake or whatever you want to call it." 

    Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer has argued on Twitter that the Trump-Raffensperger call was recorded illegally.

    Georgia is currently in the middle of critical Senate runoff elections that will decide whether Republicans retain control in the legislative chamber. The voting comes as Trump has vowed to fight for what he calls legitimate results of the November presidential election, alleging massive voter fraud took place on Election Day.

    The former California governor asserted in his Tuesday op-ed that "there is no question about who won the presidential election" and "continuing this charade is stupid, crazy and evil."

    "For those in my party considering standing up against the voters on January 6th, know this: our grandchildren will know your names only as the villains who fought against the great American experiment and the will of the voters. You will live in infamy," Schwarzenegger concluded.

    At a rally in Georgia on Monday, President Trump said there was "no way we lost Georgia", reiterating his claims that the November residential election was "rigged" by Democrats.

    US President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democrat US Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, US, 4 January 2021.
    Votre message a été envoyé!
