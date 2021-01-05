Register
20:05 GMT05 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trumps nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

    ‘It Doesn’t Come Easily’: Republican Senator Says Decision to Back Electoral College Was ‘Brutal’

    © AP Photo / Erin Scott
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/05/1081660406_0:0:3078:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_ac42f991d2daf4843a7145f384f16075.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101051081660383-it-doesnt-come-easily-republican-senator-says-decision-to-back-electoral-college-was-brutal/

    The US Congress is expected to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election on Wednesday, a procedure which formally affirms the winner of the highly contested race; however, multiple lawmakers have voiced their discontent and vowed to object to the ballot recount.

    Falling in line with fellow conservative lawmakers, US Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) indicated Tuesday that his decision to not object to the Electoral College certification was not made lightly, as he took into account the stances of his many constituents. 

    “It was brutal, to be honest,” Cramer said during an interview with MSNBC. “But at the end of the day, there are two things. One is my conscience is captive to God, and my oath is to the Constitution of the United States.”

    Citing the 12th Amendment, Cramer stressed that there is “no role for the Congress to object to the electors,” later remarking that both the House of Representatives and the US Senate are solely responsible for counting the “votes that are presented by the states.”

    According to the US Constitution, the only scenario in which Congress can take a more proactive role in determining the winner of a presidential election is if no candidate wins a majority of electors, which is not the case currently, as US President-elect Joe Biden secured a majority with 306 electoral votes.

    Cramer further explained that while he had heard from neither US President Donald Trump nor White House officials regarding his stance, he spent “a lot of time” reviewing evidence and listening to constituents and attorneys familiar with election matters. 

    “I’ve put a lot of intellectual rigor and emotion into this decision, so it doesn’t come easily," he said. "But I also have to say I’m quite comfortable with it.”

    The Republican official’s Tuesday remarks came hours after he issued a statement revealing he would not be joining efforts by party members to challenge the ballot certification process. 

    In a late Monday release, Cramer called it “disappointing” that the vote has become the “exclusive litmus test” for lawmakers to prove whether they stand with Trump. The senator, who is a close ally of Trump, also stated the certification challenge “is not an appropriate or effective way to change the results.”

    Cramer’s stance also mirrors that of fellow Trump supporter US Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK), who received a special shout-out from the president over Twitter on Monday that warned the lawmaker against approving the electoral ballot count on Wednesday.

    Efforts by Republicans to challenge the certification in the Senate were initially launched by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) before Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) joined in along with several other members of the chamber. Most recently, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who is currently facing a runoff election in the Peach State against Rev. Raphael Warnock, voiced her support for the count challenge.

    Related:

    Donald Trump Files Appeal in US Supreme Court Seeking to Ensure Election Integrity in Wisconsin
    US House of Representatives Re-Elects Nancy Pelosi as Speaker
    US Judge Rejects Republican Bid to Overturn Election Results in Key States - Filing
    Potential Threats to US Senate Runoff Election Probed in Georgia, Official Says
    Georgia On My Mind: Biden and Trump Hold Rallies Ahead of Decisive Election for US Senate
    Tags:
    certification, Kevin Cramer, Donald Trump, Electoral College, US Electoral College, US Congress
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democrat US Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, US, 4 January 2021.
    Georgia On My Mind: Biden and Trump Hold Rallies Ahead of Decisive Election for US Senate
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse