Trump Claims Dominion Voting Machines 'Not Working for Over an Hour' in Georgia Runoff Election

Appearing to cite US Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA), Trump claimed on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that voting machines owned by Dominion Voting Systems had not been working "for over an hour" in certain Republican strongholds of the state.
"Ballots are being left in lock boxes, hopefully they count them," Trump added.
Reports are coming out of the 12th Congressional District of Georgia that Dominion Machines are not working in certain Republican Strongholds for over an hour. Ballots are being left in lock boxes, hopefully they count them. Thank you Congressman @RickAllen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
