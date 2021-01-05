Democratic Candidate Raphael Warnock Addresses Electorate as Voting in Full Swing in Georgia Runoffs

Sputnik is live from Atlanta as Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is giving his final address to Georgia voters as polling stations have opened across the state to welcome Georgians to cast ballots for their candidate.
The twin runoffs are seeing Democrats Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff face Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. The four came on top in the November election but did not gain the majority necessary to call the election in their favour.
All eyes are now on Georgia as the vote will decide which party will control the Senate. At present, the upper chamber is under the control of the GOP.
