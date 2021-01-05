Register
    Attorney Sidney Powell speaks at a press conference on election results in Alpharetta, Georgia, U.S., December 2, 2020.

    Dominion Plans to Sue Election Lawyer Sidney Powell Over Claims of Participating in Voter Fraud

    © REUTERS / ELIJAH NOUVELAGE
    Powell was one of the main people pushing the theory that Dominion voting machines were used to rig the 2020 presidential election in favour of Biden. The allegation emerged in light of a "glitch" in the Dominion machines, which flipped several thousand GOP votes to the Democrats in one Georgia county.

    Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos has revealed in an interview with the Axios Re:Cap podcast that his company is preparing a lawsuit against Sidney Powell over her claims that Dominion machines were used to alter the results of the presidential election, as well as other statements regarding the company.

    "It's imminent. She is, by far in our opinion, the most egregious and prolific purveyor of the falsities against Dominion. Her statements have caused real damage, and they're demonstrably false", Poulos said.

    Dominion's CEO clarified that claims about voting machines purportedly being rigged are not new and are routinely used by candidates who lost. However, Poulos argued, Powell was deliberately "spreading false information […] with malicious intent". He added that Dominion could be filing lawsuits against members of Donald Trump's legal team peddling such theories too, but failed to specify any names or indicate whether POTUS will be among them.

    Powell, an election lawyer supporting President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud but who is not officially included in his legal team, claimed that Dominion voting machines manipulated votes in the presidential election in favour of Biden. She went on to claim that foreign governments had a hand in developing and producing the machines. Powell alleged that Hugo Chavez, the late president of Venezuela who died in 2013, had specifically ordered the production of Dominion voting systems, but failed to back up her claims with evidence.

    In this Sept. 16, 2019 file photo, Scott Tucker demonstrates the Dominion Voting system Georgia will use in Atlanta.
    © AP Photo / John Bazemore
    In this Sept. 16, 2019 file photo, Scott Tucker demonstrates the Dominion Voting system Georgia will use in Atlanta.

    Dominion machines were indeed used in several of Georgia's counties, as well as in other states. In one of Georgia's counties, these machines experienced what was described as a glitch that flipped several thousand Republican votes to the Democrats. Following the revelation of the incident, US President Donald Trump and his lawyers demanded that recounts and checks be conducted in states and counties where such machines were used, accusing Dominion of conspiring with the Democratic Party to rig the election in favour of Biden, whose victory POTUS continues to deny.

    Supporters of President Donald Trump stand outside of the Clark County Elections Department in North Las Vegas, Nev. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    US Judge Rejects Republican Bid to Overturn Election Results in Key States - Filing

    The president and his legal team filed dozens of lawsuits in several battleground states to challenge the election results on the grounds of election law violations and voter fraud, including with the use of Dominion machines. However, all of these suits have been systematically rejected in courts, mostly over a purported lack of evidence proving the wrongdoing. Despite this, Trump has not abandoned his claims that the election was "stolen" from him.

    US President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democrat US Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, US, 4 January 2021.
    Georgia On My Mind: Biden and Trump Hold Rallies Ahead of Decisive Election for US Senate
