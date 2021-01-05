Register
15:06 GMT05 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    AG Barr Personally Questioned Jeffrey Epstein's Last Cellmate After Financier's Suicide, Report Says

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0c/1081440004_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_406af2f63cdceec238593d5498ec2014.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101051081657474-ag-barr-personally-questioned-jeffrey-epsteins-last-cellmate-after-financiers-suicide-report-says/

    Previous media reports say former AG William Barr oversaw at least four inquiries into the Jeffrey Epstein criminal case following the notorious financier's demise because the US Justice Department was widely believed to have handled it miserably.

    Former Attorney General William Barr personally questioned the last inmate who had shared a cell with Jeffrey Epstein before the disgraced billionaire financier was found dead in a Manhattan jail, the New York Daily News reported citing a source.

    After the death ruled to be a suicide by hanging, investigators reportedly focused their attention on Efrain "Stone" Reyes, who had been transferred out of their joint cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre the day before Epstein took his life.

    Reyes' niece and other sources previously shared with the NY Daily News that Reyes was relocated to the privately-run Queens Detention Centre, where cooperating witnesses are held.

    'Barr Was a Good Guy'

    After the convicted paedophile's suicide, Reyes was often pulled from the jail for frequent meetings with the authorities, a source recounted. Following one of the meetings, Reyes told the source that the attorney general himself had asked questions about the staff at MCC.

    "Barr wanted to know about what was going on in there. Barr told him, 'I owe you a favour, thank you for telling us the truth'", said the source, who reportedly developed a close friendly relationship with Reyes while they were both held at the Queens jail. According to the person, Reyes had a favourable impression of Barr:

    U.S. Attorney General William Barr leaves after attending a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 25
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US Attorney General Barr Picks New Federal Prisons Chief in Wake of Epstein’s Death

    "He said (Barr) was a good guy. Barr was nice about it. He just wanted to know if (inmates) were being mistreated. What (Reyes) believed happened. Just basically that. He told them everything. He cooperated with Barr", the source summed up.

    A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment. However, according to an attorney for one of the MCC officers, who recently pleaded not guilty to sleeping on the job on the night of Epstein's suicide, he wouldn't be surprised if Barr personally questioned Reyes, given how poorly the case was handled by the Justice Department.

    Just weeks after Epstein's death The New York Times reported that Barr, who said the suicide made him "livid", was personally overseeing at least four inquiries into the case.

    The New York Daily News exclusive only identified Reyes as Epstein's final cellmate last month, when the 51-year-old died at his mother's Bronx apartment, having previously contracted the coronavirus at the Queens Detention Centre before his release.

    Epstein 'Paid for Stuff' to Keep His Cellmate 'Occupied'

    The aforementioned source, his fellow inmate, sought to dispel swirling conspiracy theories that Reyes' death had something to do with the Epstein case, stressing that he had tried to help investigators.

    "With Stone, he would constantly say, 'I don't feel the same, I don't feel right, I don't move the right way no more'", the source said. "You see people saying conspiracy things. No — he got COVID. He was having lung issues. He would cough all the time".

    The source also recalled Reyes, a drug dealer from the Bronx, depicting how he and Epstein managed to overcome their differences when sharing one cell: for instance, while Reyes struggled to sleep early due to drug addiction, the financier ostensibly preferred to be asleep by 10 p.m.

    According to the man, Epstein was there to help, supplying Reyes with drugs that cost $500 a pop – allegedly Suboxone - to put him to sleep, while MCC has long had a reputation of being targeted by smugglers.

    "He paid for stuff for him to keep him occupied, you know? He's had his problems with drugs. He had bragged that Jeff spent $500 — and another $500 — so he'd go to bed early", he shared.

    The financier, who was previously convicted in 2008 for soliciting a child for prostitution and served 13 months in prison, was found hanging from a cloth attached to a bed frame in his prison cell on 10 August 2019. At the time, he was awaiting trial on new charges brought against him – of setting up a child sex trafficking network, which allegedly saw dozens of underage girls manipulated and sexually abused.

    The case cast a shadow over the lives of quite a few people, mostly rich and famous, who Epstein was known to rub shoulders with, including his suspected associate and former partner Ghislaine Maxwell, Bill Clinton, Britain's Prince Andrew, etc.

    Related:

    'It's Been a Great Honor': AG Barr Officially Departs Justice Department
    US Attorney-General Barr Has No Plans to Appoint Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Probe
    Trump Announces Attorney General Bill Barr 'Will Be Leaving Just Before Christmas'
    Tags:
    crime, criminal case, Justice Department, William Barr, Attorney General
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    War on the Pandemic: Mass Anti-Coronavirus Vaccination Campaigns Around the World
    War on the Pandemic: Mass Anti-Coronavirus Vaccination Campaigns Around the World
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse