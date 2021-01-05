Polls Open in Atlanta as Citizens Cast Ballots in Georgia Runoff Votes

Sputnik comes live from Atlanta, Georgia, where polling stations have opened so that voters can cast their ballots in two US Senate runoffs.
In the 3 November election, Republican incumbent David Perdue received 49.73% of the vote and his Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff received 47.95% so they are both seeking to win a majority this time. Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat the Reverend Raphael Warnock are standing for the state's second senatorial seat in a special election which arose because Republican senator Johnny Isakson stood down at the end of 2019. In the first round on 3 November, Loeffler received 25.9% and Warnock got 32.9% and two other candidates have been eliminated.
The vote outcome will prove crucial as it will determine whether the GOP retains control of the Senate, or whether it will be ceded to the Democrats.
Follow our live feed to find out more.
