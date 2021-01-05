Register
05 January 2021
    Supporters mingle before a rally with the US president in support of Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of a Senate runoff in Dalton, Georgia on January 4, 2021.

    Georgia Senate Runoff Races: All You Need to Know

    © AFP 2020 / SANDY HUFFAKER
    by
    1 0 0
    Georgia election officials are reportedly "gearing up" for a scenario in which the 5 January runoff votes in the battleground US state will see a neck and neck race that may be followed by weeks of litigation.

    More than three million people have already voted early in the US Senate runoff elections in Georgia which will kick off on 5 January. Here's a deeper look into why the elections are being held and why they are so important.

    Who's Taking Part in the Runoff?

    The event will actually see two races, with Republican Senator David Perdue locking horns with Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Kelly Loeffler of the Republican Party competing against her Democratic rival Reverend Raphael Warnock.

    Seventy-year-old Perdue, the ex-Reebok CEO, declined to meet 33-year-old former journalist Ossoff in their scheduled TV debate earlier in January.

    U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA), arrives for a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., December 2, 2016
    The Democrat has repeatedly slammed Perdue as a crook, pointing to probes into Perdue's alleged multimillion dollar stock trades.

    Another battle will pit 50-year-old junior Georgia Senator Loeffler against 51-year-old Raphael Warnock, a pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

    Warnock, who is bidding to become Georgia's first black senator, is a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement against racism and police brutality. Loeffler, in turn, is seen as a political rookie given that she was nominated to the US Senate in December 2019 by Governor Brian Kemp. The 50-year-old is also a co-owner of the WNBA team the Atlanta Dream.

    Why is the Runoff Being Held?

    The 5 January runoffs come after none of the Senate candidates managed to secure a majority of the vote in their relevant races in the 3 November election, described by President Donald Trump as "the most corrupt" in US history.

    Ossoff barely bested Perdue 48.5% to 47.5% and Warnock narrowly led Loeffler 48.5% to 46.9% following the 3 November elections.  

    Why is the 5 January Vote Crucial?

    The runoffs will be the deciding factor in terms of who takes control of the upper chamber of the US Congress. Currently, Republicans - led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) - have a 50-48 edge in the Senate.

    In the event that both Ossoff and Warnock win their races, Democrats and Republicans will have 50-50 Senate representation.

    The Senate has been under the Republican Party's control since 2014.

    Who is Most Likely to Prevail?

    A record three million people have already voted early in the Georgia runoff elections, with ballot counting due to begin at 19:00 local time on Tuesday.

    Previous opinion polls showed a very tight contest in both races, including a survey conducted by the pollster FiveThirtyEight that put Ossoff ahead of Perdue by 1.8 percentage points and Warnock over Loeffler by 2.2 percentage points.

    Some, however, point to Democrats not having won a Senate race in Georgia in 20 years, which is why the odds of both Ossoff and Warnock prevailing in the 5 January runoffs are dubious.  

    Facebook logo and other social media apps are seen on a screen of mobile phone
    Facebook Partially Lifts Political Advertising Ban for Upcoming Georgia Runoff Elections
    On the other hand, Joe Biden won the battleground state during the 3 November presidential election, marking the first win by a Democratic presidential candidate there since 1992 and apparently prompting the party to remain upbeat about the runoff results.

    President Trump is still seeking to overturn the voting results, saying this year's election was "rigged" by Democrats in favour of Biden, whose win has already been certified by the US Electoral College.

    The Trump team has filed numerous lawsuits against "voter fraud" in key battleground states, including Georgia, but so far to no avail.

    Tags:
    polls, US Senate, runoff vote, David Perdue, Donald Trump, Georgia, US
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

