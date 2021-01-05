'Pet Name for Daddy?' Twitter Sneering as Ivanka Trump Tags Singer Meat Loaf in New Pic With POTUS

Ivanka Trump has posted a selfie with her dad on Twitter. The pic was shot as they were taking a plane trip to Georgia to attend Monday's Senate runoff rally, but caused confusion among social media users after she tagged US rock singer Meat Loaf in the photo - but not the president.
"Off to Georgia with Dad! Get out and VOTE Georgia!!!", Ivanka wrote, attaching a picture of her, radiantly smiling on board the plane while her dad was looking down at his smartphone in the background.
Trump's daughter tagged the official account of the Republican Party, White House social media chief Dan Scavino, the two Republican candidates in the Georgia runoffs - Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue - and, bizarrely, Meat Loaf.
The puzzling tag did not escape the attention of social media users who began to wonder, not without gloating, what the rock star had to do with the president's family.
