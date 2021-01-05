'Watch What’s Going to Come Out': Trump Vows to Continue Fight for Victory in Election

Trump has been challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election, arguing that President-elect Biden came out ahead due to mass fraud and irregularities, although more than 60 legal cases filed by his team have been rejected by state and federal courts.

US President Donald Trump has pledged to continue his efforts in overturning the results of the 3 November presidential election, claiming more evidence could be revealed soon concerning the legitimacy of the results.

Trump was speaking on the eve of the Georgia runoff elections that are crucial in determining if Republicans will continue to control the Senate. The runoffs pit Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

"Watch what's going to come out over the next couple weeks. You watch what's going to come out. Watch what’s going to be revealed.”, Trump said at a rally in Dalton, Georgia.

"They are not taking [the] White House! We are going to fight like hell", the president added.

Earlier in the day, a US federal judge rejected a lawsuit from Republicans in the state of Wisconsin seeking to give Vice President Mike Pence full authority to overturn the election results.

On Wednesday, Pence is set to preside over the Congress' certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election. At least 140 members of the House of Representatives and 12 members of the Senate have said they will object to the result and are demanding an independent commission to conduct a forensic audit in US battleground states.

Trump has been urging the outgoing vice president to reject Biden’s victory during the Congressional procedure.

On 14 December, the Electoral College officially certified Democrat Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, after all 50 states certified the voting results totalling 306 electoral votes for Biden and 232 electoral votes for Trump.

Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.