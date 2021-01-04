Amen and... Awoman? Americans Flabbergasted by US Congress' 'Gender-Neutral' Opening Prayer

The new 117th US Congress started its first session on Sunday with controversy, as representative Emanuel Cleaver changed the opening prayer by saying, "Amen and awoman".
A video from the opening session blew up social media networks and drew major criticism from multiple lawmakers who considered it disrespectful and "unbelievable".
At the same time, many users outright mocked Cleaver - an ordained United Methodist pastor - who obviously knew that Amen is a Biblical Hebrew expression meaning "so be it", but opted for the bizarre addition.
not just the amen, but the awomen, and the achildren too pic.twitter.com/TJr8vbeTuc— That Guy...Brian (2) (@ThatGuyBrian4) January 4, 2021
When you write for a satire site and the left says "Amen and "Awomen" pic.twitter.com/0Qwu2ZlB73— Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) January 4, 2021
"Kyrie eleison and kyrie eleidaughter".— Lucius Olden (@Lucius_Olden) January 4, 2021
Being gender neutral just entered a whole new level.— KC (@keneshuku) January 4, 2021
Amen and Awomen?
Maybe we actually deserve this pandemic. We are probably lucky it's not even a gender specific deadly cancer. https://t.co/I9oJO4Izjb
In the name of the Father and Mother,— America_Matters (@LibertyUSA_1776) January 4, 2021
the Son and Daughter, and the Holy Spirit and Spiritess, One God and Goddess
Amen and #Awomen
