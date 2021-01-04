Register
06:38 GMT04 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo taken Sept. 19, 2016, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich introduces Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Ft. Myers, Fla

    From China's Rise to 'Black Swan Event' Fallout: Newt Gingrich Predicts What New Decade Will Bring

    © AFP 2020 / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104728/46/1047284685_0:219:4206:2585_1200x675_80_0_0_b30275564ea20fb5f152f0a882d8aa86.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101041081641656-from-chinas-rise-to-black-swan-event-fallout-newt-gingrich-makes-predictions-for-new-decade/

    The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the topics that grabbed global headlines throughout last year and now that the world enters a new decade, the issue will almost certainly remain high on international radar, according to retired US lawmaker Newt Gingrich.

    In an opinion piece published by Fox News on Monday, former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich gave his thoughts on "what may come over the next 10 years both at home and abroad".

    First and foremost, he predicted the next ten years will see China "truly" emerging as a great power that will "directly" compete with the US "for global supremacy".

    "Because of this, alliances will start to take shape such that some countries, especially in Africa and maybe Latin America, decide their futures are with China. Indeed, the single biggest story of the 2020s will be the rise of China and the countervailing responses of other countries", Gingrich argued.

    The remarks come after US President-elect Joe Biden said late last month that Washington should build a coalition of "like-minded partners" to confront Beijing. He added that such a coalition is needed as the US competes with China to hold its government "accountable for its trade abuses, technology, human rights, and other fronts".

    US-Chinese economic relations have been strained since 2017, when Washington updated its National Security Strategy to portray Beijing as a major threat to American interests. Trump slapping tariffs on Chinese imports further exacerbated bilateral ties, leading to a tariff war.

    Gingrich also suggested that "the potential" of the COVID-19 pandemic will be another "big question" of the next decade.

    Referring to the pandemic as "a black swan event", the author asserted that "people who think life will get back to normal by the summer are sorely mistaken".

    "I fear the economic repercussions of a government strategy of closing down and destroying businesses will be felt at least for the first half of the decade. People underestimate how easily governments can destroy economies and how hard it is to restart those economies", Gingrich warned.

    The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 1.84 million, while the overall number of infected has surpassed 85 million. The US tops the list of the worst-hit countries, with over 20.6 million infected, and a death toll of 351,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    Last year, a whole array of countries introduced national lockdowns, taking unprecedented restrictive measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic which rode roughshod over the world economy.

    The next decade will also see "monumental and transformative" technological breakthroughs, the former US lawmaker suggested, adding that "from developments in oil and gas to getting potentially safer nuclear reactor systems, we could see a revolution in energy that would have massive economic implications".

    According to him, in the next ten years the world will witness "unprecedented advances in computers and artificial intelligence that will play a growing role in our healthcare system" as well as "a revolution in military technology" specifically related to unmanned aerial vehicles.

    All this will "dramatically affect how we plan for military contingencies", Gingrich argued, referring to what he described as "relatively small countries like Iran and Venezuela", which he claimed will pose "more of a threat than most people would have thought possible 20 or 30 years ago".

    Fighter jet takes off from the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier amid drills in the South China Sea.
    © Photo : Twitter / U.S. Navy
    Why US-Led ‘Overtly Anti-China Coalition’ Probably Won't Appear Under Biden
    The former US lawmaker separately warned of the further expansion of "the grey world", namely, human trafficking, narcotics, and illegal finance, which were described by the author as "the underside of the global economy".

    On the domestic front, Gingrich predicted that his country's crisis-hit educational system "will reach a boiling point", which is why the next decade will see "an enormous fight between the teacher unions and government employee unions in general, and the need to rationalise the system and make it effective".

    He concluded by suggesting that the 2020s "will be a decade of huge choices and huge challenges", and as far as the US is concerned, it will "either once again reinvent itself in becoming the leading entrepreneurial, dynamic country in the world, or Americans will decide that it's all just too hard, relax, and hope the Chinese don't notice our surrender too soon".

    Related:

    China, US Must Rebuild Relations Brick by Brick, Former Diplomat Believes
    China Amends National Defense Law to Clarify PLA's Defensive Nature Amid Souring US Relations
    Why US-Led ‘Overtly Anti-China Coalition’ Probably Won't Appear Under Biden
    Tags:
    development, COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic, world, Venezuela, Iran, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People mourn by the grave of senior Iranian military commander General Qasem Soleimani, during the one year anniversary of his killing in a US attack, in his hometown of Kerman, Iran, 2 January 2021.
    Iran Commemorates Death Anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse