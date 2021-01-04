Register
04:26 GMT04 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath of office to members of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

    GOP Rep Criticises House Dems Over ‘Shameful’ Plexiglass Structure to ‘Protect’ Pelosi’s Re-Election

    © AP Photo / Tasos Katopodis
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    125
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/04/1081641054_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_beb49f728c748ab0b522e5849b8780c8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101041081640940-gop-rep-criticises-house-dems-over-shameful-plexiglass-structure-to-protect-pelosis-re-election/

    On Sunday evening during the first convention of the 117th US Congress, the US House of Representatives re-elected Nancy Pelosi as the Speaker of the House for another two-year term, the fourth in her Capitol career. The Democratic leader defeated GOP House minority leader Kevin McCarthy with 216 to 208 votes.

    US House Republican lawmaker Rodney Davis on Sunday slammed his Democratic colleagues for building a “shameful” plexiglass structure in the House chamber “in the dark of night” to allow lawmakers with COVID-19 infection history to cast votes for Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi’s re-election as Speaker of the House.

    Davis suggested that a “lack of communication with the minority” makes the Democrat decision to construct a plexiglass barrier in the chamber “100% political”.

    “This is completely against everything we're told throughout this entire pandemic for house operations,” the ranking House Administration Committee member said on Sunday, cited by Fox News. “To build a structure like that in the dark of night, to only protect the votes that Speaker Pelosi needs to get elected speaker, is shameful.”

    Earlier in the day, Pelosi narrowly defeated GOP House minority leader Kevin McCarthy in the House Speaker vote on the first day of the 117th US Congress, with 216 lawmakers voting for Pelosi and 208 supporting McCarthy.

    Pelosi, the House Democrat leader since 2003, will now be serving her fourth term as Speaker.

    McCarthy is expected to retain his position as House GOP minority leader.

    The 117th US Congress’s first conventions took place on Sunday on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, in which new congressional members were sworn in.

    The new House of Representatives is set to hold a joint session with the Senate on 6 January to certify the results of the Electoral College vote in the November 2020 presidential election, which saw Joe Biden win the White House.

    Related:

    Trump ‘Tears Apart’ Republican Party, Bolton Claims After POTUS Dubs Him ‘One of Dumbest’ in WH
    Trump Urges Georgia Election Chief to 'Find' Votes to Overturn Biden Victory
    'Far Worse': Watergate Journalist Dubs Leaked Trump Tape 'Smoking Gun'
    Vandals Defile Nancy Pelosi's Home With Graffiti, Pig's Head and Fake Blood, Reports Say
    Where's My Money? After Pelosi, Mitch McConnell's House Vandalised as He Blocks Stimulus Check Boost
    Tags:
    re-election, US House of Representatives, House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People mourn by the grave of senior Iranian military commander General Qasem Soleimani, during the one year anniversary of his killing in a US attack, in his hometown of Kerman, Iran, 2 January 2021.
    Iran Commemorates Death Anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse