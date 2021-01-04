Register
04:26 GMT04 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The White House is seen on the day when the Senate handed U.S. President Trump the first veto override of his presidency, passing the National Defense Authorization Act. in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 1, 2021

    'Far Worse': Watergate Journalist Dubs Leaked Trump Tape 'Smoking Gun'

    © REUTERS / KEN CEDENO
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1166
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/04/1081640986_0:322:3065:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_f6c923b1d5903431984a18b0cdb842f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101041081640817-far-worse-watergate-journalist-dubs-leaked-trump-tape-smoking-gun/

    Earlier on Sunday, The Washington Post posted a leaked recording of a phone call between the outgoing US president, Donald Trump, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the state's General Counsel Ryan Germany, in which POTUS stated that "there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated."

    A journalist who helped to break the legendary Watergate investigation, Carl Bernstein, reacted to the leaked "Trump tapes", speaking to CNN on Sunday, dubbing them "a smoking gun" and noting that this is "not déjà vu", as it's "far worse that Watergate".

    "In any other conceivable moment in US history, this tape would result in the leadership of both parties demanding the immediate resignation of the President of the United States", Bernstein tweeted on Sunday.

    The Watergate political scandal of 1972-1974 led to an impeachment hearing and the resignation of the US President Richard Nixon, as his campaign was accused hiring the perpetrators who broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate office building in Washington DC.

    In 1974, the White House released an audio tape in which Nixon and campaign aide Harry 'HR' Haldeman met in the Oval Office and discussed how to prevent the FBI from investigating the break-in.

    ​What's in the 'Trump Tapes'?

    The "worse-than-Watergate" audio tape emerged earlier in the day, released in The Washington Post report that covers the conversation between Trump and Georgia State Secretary Brad Raffensperger, accompanied by his lawyer, Ryan Germany. According to the recording, Trump bombarded the two with his election fraud claims, and urged them to "recalculate" the vote tally while accusing the two of knowing about the alleged voter irregularities and refusing to report the purported claims.

    "All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump said, according to the audiotape posted by WaPo. "There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated."

    Raffensperger, however, stood his ground, insisting that the president's data is wrong.

    "Mr. President, the challenge that you have is the data you have is wrong," Raffensperger said, according to the recording.

    Germany, who also took part in the conversation, assured Trump that, contrary to the president's claims, the voting systems company Dominion had "not moved any machinery out of Fulton County", nor had it "replaced the inner parts of the machines". Raffensperger then dismissed some of Trump's claims, refuting allegations that some votes were scanned three times.

    The president, however, insisted that the election results be re-examined, appearing to remain convinced that he had won the Georgia vote "by a lot".

    “... We won the election, and it’s not fair to take it away from us like this,” Trump is heard saying on the audiotape. “And it’s going to be very costly in many ways. And I think you have to say that you’re going to reexamine it, and you can reexamine it, but reexamine it with people that want to find answers, not people who don’t want to find answers.”

    In a Sunday tweet, Trump revealed that he spoke to Raffensperger, although it remained unclear whether he was referring to the same conversation posted by WaPo.

    "I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the “ballots under table” scam, ballot destruction, out of state “voters”, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!", Trump tweeted, receiving a swift response from the Georgia State Secretary, who noted that what POTUS had said was "not true".
    A general view of the door to the West Wing, where the presence of a U.S. Marine is an indication that U.S. President Donald Trump is present in the Oval Office, one of a combination of photos made once an hour during the president's ostensible workday — from the White House press office's morning call time until the calling of the daily press lid — at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 22, 2020
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    A general view of the door to the West Wing, where the presence of a U.S. Marine is an indication that U.S. President Donald Trump is present in the Oval Office, one of a combination of photos made once an hour during the president's ostensible workday — from the White House press office's morning call time until the calling of the daily press lid — at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 22, 2020

    Since after Election Day, Trump has been alleging massive voter fraud and claiming that it was he who won the battleground states, particularly Georgia. According to the president, "illegal votes" were cast in the state. Trump further complained that no case filed over fraud allegations has been reviewed.

    ​What Was the Reaction?

    The "Trump tapes" immediately made waves on Twitter, with thousands of users skyrocketing #TrumpTapes to global trends and expressing outrage regarding what Trump said in the leaked call. Among those angry over the recording was the US vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, who named the phone call "the voice of desperation" and accused Trump of "abuse of power".

    ​Netizens dubbed the recording "explosive" and called to impeach him again, wondering if he called any other State Secretaries to discuss allegations of "election fraud".

    ​Apparently, some users even had their favourite parts of the leaked conversation.

    ​Some suggested that Trump could better invest his energy into responding to the coronavirus pandemic rather than attempts to overturn an election.

    ​Others, however, argued that WaPo "intentionally misrepresented" Trump's words.

    Related:

    Trump Urges Georgia Election Chief to 'Find' Votes to Overturn Biden Victory
    Presidential Election ‘Highly Volatile, GOP Could Face Watergate-Like Bloodbath', Warns Senator Cruz
    Watergate Exposer Bernstein Names 21 Republican Senators Who Purportedly Disdain Trump in Secret
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Watergate journalist, Watergate, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People mourn by the grave of senior Iranian military commander General Qasem Soleimani, during the one year anniversary of his killing in a US attack, in his hometown of Kerman, Iran, 2 January 2021.
    Iran Commemorates Death Anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse